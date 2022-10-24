ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?

Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits $1.78 million Allegis Group office build-out

The city issued a permit Oct. 27 for Allegis Group Inc. to build-out space in Capital Plaza at Deerwood Park, where the company already leases offices, for its Jacksonville expansion at a cost of almost $1.78 million. The workforce services company plans to add up to 500 jobs in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

You Should Know: Florida Capital Bank's Beth Touchton

Title: Vice President, Director of Mortgage Credit and Operations, and Community Reinvestment Act Officer. Education: B.S., Music Business, Jacksonville University; Graduate Certification in Nonprofit Management and Leadership, University of North Florida. Family: Husband, Reggie, and 12-year-old terrier mix, Kadie. Hometown: Jacksonville. Hobbies: Playing piano, scrapbooking, following pro and college football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health to open 3 clinics in Jacksonville by fall 2023

Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Women Lawyers Association honoring past presidents

The Jacksonville Women Lawyers Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Epping Forest Yacht & Country Club to recognize some of the attorneys who have led the association the past 40 years. Admission is free for “Shoulders We Stand On: Honoring Our Past Presidents.” Beverages and light snacks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Mandarin Trace Apartments, 3960 Old Sunbeam Road, contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, nine renovation permits, $407,151. Ortega Village Apartments, 4754 Ortega Hills Drive, contractor is Tom Trout Inc., 855 square feet, three interior renovation permits, $173,352. Industrial. JAX LNG, 9225 Dames Point Road, contractor is G.A. West & Co....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022

About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Alta Warehousing permitted to build-out in Park 295 in Northwest Jacksonville

Alta Warehousing & Logistics, also called Project Flavor, is approved to build-out at Building D at Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $974,852. The city issued a permit Oct. 26 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. to make interior office and tenant improvements to a 435,943-square-foot building in development at 2845 Ignition Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island. Seller: KJB Capital Holding LLC, LMVP LLC and Varuna LLC. Buyer: Providence Construction Co. Buyer: First United Equities Corp. Seller: Northwood Properties of St. Augustine LLC. CLAY. $3,500,000. 839 Lake Asbury Drive, Green Cove Springs. Type: Mission Lake Retreat Center. Parcel size:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecentersquare.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Stephanie Ferris at FIS in exclusive company

When Stephanie Ferris becomes chief executive officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., she will find herself in exclusive company. Not only will Ferris join Regency Centers Corp.’s Lisa Palmer as the only female CEOs of major Jacksonville-based public companies, she also will be one of few women in any city to run a Fortune 500 company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center

An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
FLORIDA STATE

