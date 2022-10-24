Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Impossible Comes to Upstate NY! Want To Be On the Show?
How would you like to work on a television show that will be filming in Central New York? You don't have to be 'camera ready' or even have acting experience but, for this opportunity, you should be good with your hands. can you swing a hammer?. For two days in...
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
Top 5 Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas In NY! What Will You Be?
Halloween is here and the kids are getting excited to show off their costumes and grab a fist-full of candy from the houses in the neighborhood. What will the kids be this year? Are the classics such as Casper, Power Rangers and Star Wars still popular?. Whether your crew already...
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick
Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Town of Halfmoon announces two upcoming holiday events
The Town of Halfmoon Senior Center will be hosting two holiday-themed events on Saturday, December 3, one including a ham dinner.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Keep Fishing in the Adirondacks Well Into Late Fall Thanks to NY DEC
If you fish in rivers and lakes near the Adirondacks, you will be pleasantly surprised. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has teamed up with local hatcheries to stock more fish. This will allow fishermen to fish late in the fall. Where Did The NY DEC Stock More Fish?
Will Sky High Turkey Prices Cancel Thanksgiving Dinners In New York State?
Turkey prices may pose a threat to many New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise. Turkey prices are soaring at 73 percent above last year's price. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there are several factors...
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Want Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving? Support These NY Farms!
Thanksgiving is just about a month away! There are so many things to look forward to with this holiday, especially the opportunity to see family and friends that you may not have seen in a while or that you just don't see enough. Football is a nice addition to Thanksgiving...
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Regional Food Bank finds new methods to combat hunger
Despite challenges created by the pandemic and inflation in the United States, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has remained faithful to its mission of alleviating hunger.
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?
With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail
Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 1