Top 5 Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas In NY! What Will You Be?

Halloween is here and the kids are getting excited to show off their costumes and grab a fist-full of candy from the houses in the neighborhood. What will the kids be this year? Are the classics such as Casper, Power Rangers and Star Wars still popular?. Whether your crew already...
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick

Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York

There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC

Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Want Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving? Support These NY Farms!

Thanksgiving is just about a month away! There are so many things to look forward to with this holiday, especially the opportunity to see family and friends that you may not have seen in a while or that you just don't see enough. Football is a nice addition to Thanksgiving...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?

With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail

Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
