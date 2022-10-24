Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Related
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched It’s First Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which formerly was Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, NH is Already a Favorite
If some of your favorite movies are "Bottle Shock", "Sideways", and "The Secret of Santa Vittoria", then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist, Donna Ali Bishop, is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Only One Weekend Left to Hit These Haunted Attractions in New Hampshire and Maine
It's sad to say, but the spooky season is almost over. With Halloween coming up next week, there is little time left to do all the spooky things that you wanted to do this October. Luckily, there is still one weekend left for you to hit these located haunted attractions in Maine and New Hampshire.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
Where Is National Takeback Day On the Seacoast?
The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday with the chance to dispose of unused or expired medications. The medications can be brought to a number of Seacoast police departments with no questions asked. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. The biggest benefit of disposing...
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Road Trip Worthy: Travel to Massachusetts to Walk Through a Sea of Cranberries
I distinctly remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice commercial growing up as a little kid and seeing two men in waders standing in a sea of cranberries. At the time, I was so confused why the berries were floating in the water and thought it was just for the fun of the commercial.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
What Would Be Your Last Meal in New Hampshire if You Only Got One?
If you were about to eat your last meal and had to pick it from a New Hampshire restaurant menu, where would you go? What would you have?. Every restaurant has that one item. The one thing they are so well known for. We're talking about food that's so good,...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals, but visitors all over the world. So, learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to not drive there right now, has made us curious. I'm talking about Salem, Massachusetts. It's always a hot destination...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0