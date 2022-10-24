ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hampton, NH

97.5 WOKQ

New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, NH is Already a Favorite

If some of your favorite movies are "Bottle Shock", "Sideways", and "The Secret of Santa Vittoria", then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist, Donna Ali Bishop, is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire's Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Deadwick's Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast's 'Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret'

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Where Is National Takeback Day On the Seacoast?

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday with the chance to dispose of unused or expired medications. The medications can be brought to a number of Seacoast police departments with no questions asked. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. The biggest benefit of disposing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

