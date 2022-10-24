Torren Lee Wells 55 passed away Monday October 24, 2022 at his home on the farm in Rexburg Idaho. His strong body finally succumbed to a life of struggles. He was born on July 18, 1967 at Madison Memorial Hospital to Larry and Utona Wells. He was the fourth of five children and came into this world with a big heart. He loved to bring joy to others through kindness, jokes and laughter. He grew up and attended schools at Ririe, Bonneville, and Gethsemane.

REXBURG, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO