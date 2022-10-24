Read full article on original website
Samantha Breann Anderson
Samantha Breann Anderson, 33, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born October 26, 1988, in Bountiful, Utah to Gary Lynn and B’Linda Brinkerhoff Dover. Samantha was raised and received her education in West Bountiful, Utah and Lovell, Wyoming. She enjoyed knitting, crafting and was extremely patriotic.
Andrew L (Andy) Carter
Andrew Ladale (Andy) Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Andy was born on April 4, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho to Edmund L and Glenda B. Anderson Carter. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1996.
Torren Lee Wells
Torren Lee Wells 55 passed away Monday October 24, 2022 at his home on the farm in Rexburg Idaho. His strong body finally succumbed to a life of struggles. He was born on July 18, 1967 at Madison Memorial Hospital to Larry and Utona Wells. He was the fourth of five children and came into this world with a big heart. He loved to bring joy to others through kindness, jokes and laughter. He grew up and attended schools at Ririe, Bonneville, and Gethsemane.
Your guide to Halloween events in east Idaho
Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy. Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s southside parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses, including EastIdahoNews.com.
Wade Monroe
John Wade Monroe, 81, of Rigby, passed away October 25, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wade was born July 24, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Wallace Monroe and Opal Scott Monroe. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. In 1963, he married Lona Heck Nipple...
Halloween in Pocatello then and now
POCATELLO — As a trading center and transportation hub, Pocatello has been host to numerous cultures and the traditions of Halloween. Here’s a look at the Gate City’s history with the holiday as well as what to expect this year. Stopping tricks with treats. As settlers made...
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
Rexburg’s Hemming Village to host ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween event
REXBURG — The staff at Hemming Village in Rexburg will be scaring up a good time for families and community members of all ages when they host their annual “Hocus Pocus” event this Friday. “Hocus Pocus” is a free event that celebrates all things Halloween. Kids can...
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Highland High School media specialist named Idaho School Librarian of the Year
POCATELLO — The Idaho Library Association recently named Ms. Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Ms. Nielsen is the media specialist at Highland High School. Ms. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master's of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.
Biz Buzz: New veterinary clinic will cater to eastern Idaho’s exotic pet population
IDAHO FALLS – Not everyone can say they’ve performed surgery on a goldfish or provided care for a tiger. But Nicole Seda-Boone can. The Idaho Falls woman has worked as a veterinarian at the Idaho Falls Zoo and East Idaho Aquarium for several years, and in a few weeks, she’ll be celebrating the grand opening of her new veterinary practice, Eagle Rock Veterinary Clinic.
Man accused of hitting friend in face with brass knuckles, breaking his jaw and fracturing cheekbone
IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a man in the face with brass knuckles, causing the victim to undergo surgery. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Oct. 8 at around 1 a.m., an officer was dispatched for an assault.
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours
The City of Pocatello Water Department and Water Pollution Control Department will switch to winter work hours starting Monday, Oct. 31. The post 3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours appeared first on Local News 8.
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
New Pocatello coffee shop selling locally sourced products with community benefits
POCATELLO — A new coffee shop in downtown Pocatello sells locally sourced products, with a portion of every sale going to regional non-profit groups. Glean Coffee is named after the company’s primary concepts. As co-owner Emma Theander explained, coffee gleanings are the leftover coffee beans that are not collected during harvest and are later gathered to be used for the benefit of a community.
