ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

jrl-stp
3d ago

and out idiot governor was a teacher...between the distant learning and his no balls stance with the teachers union...on top on too mamy parents content with putting a kid in front of a tv or ipad...watching my grandson distant learn was an absolute joke..but hey what did expect with a 5 y focus

Reply
8
Jason Lundell
2d ago

Well, I know White Bear Lake was changing math because it was racist, because 2+2 doesn’t always equal 4.🤣

Reply
3
rrW
3d ago

Let’s vote for more Democrats and see how low scores can go!

Reply
7
Related
CBS Minnesota

Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.Esme Murphy sat down with both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion.Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate.First, Esme spoke with Dr. Jensen about education spending. Jensen wants about $6,500 of per-pupil spending to be set aside so families can use it for alternatives to public schools.Jensen is against abortion...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools

Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Decrease This Week While Hospitalizations Increase

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped by 87 this week. According to the State Department of Health, the volume of cases have remained similar to last week’s report while the number of people hospitalized has increased from 438 to 525. 40 were in the ICU with COVID-19 this week. 37 people died, down from 48 last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely

Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota

Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota

ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KARE 11

People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators' 4-game win streak

OTTAWA, ON — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy