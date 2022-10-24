Read full article on original website
3d ago
and out idiot governor was a teacher...between the distant learning and his no balls stance with the teachers union...on top on too mamy parents content with putting a kid in front of a tv or ipad...watching my grandson distant learn was an absolute joke..but hey what did expect with a 5 y focus
Jason Lundell
2d ago
Well, I know White Bear Lake was changing math because it was racist, because 2+2 doesn’t always equal 4.🤣
rrW
3d ago
Let’s vote for more Democrats and see how low scores can go!
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.Esme Murphy sat down with both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion.Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate.First, Esme spoke with Dr. Jensen about education spending. Jensen wants about $6,500 of per-pupil spending to be set aside so families can use it for alternatives to public schools.Jensen is against abortion...
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
trfradio.com
Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Decrease This Week While Hospitalizations Increase
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped by 87 this week. According to the State Department of Health, the volume of cases have remained similar to last week’s report while the number of people hospitalized has increased from 438 to 525. 40 were in the ICU with COVID-19 this week. 37 people died, down from 48 last week.
Minnesota schools are changing the equation for math education
ST PAUL, Minn. — The "Nation’s Report Card" shows that across the country, math scores saw their largest decrease ever. Minnesota saw its worst average score for in math for eighth graders in more than three decades. Saint Paul Public Schools are trying to change the equation for...
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
mprnews.org
Your Vote: What's the future of recreational marijuana legalization in Minnesota?
Earlier this year, Minnesota legalized beverages, candy and other edibles that contain small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the chemical that causes the “high” associated with smoking marijuana. That prompted many to wonder what the future of legalized marijuana is in Minnesota. A September poll by MPR News, The...
Election officials are taking extra security precautions heading into Election Day after ongoing threats
WISCONSIN, USA — Election Day is just around the corner, and while election officials are working behind the scenes to get the polls ready, they’re also taking extra precautions to keep people safe. Earlier this month, the FBI issued a warning for people to be on the lookout...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
'A gift within a gift’ | How one Minnesota woman uplifts the Midwestern spirit through inclusive gift wrap
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Normally when you open a present, you rip through the paper to get to the actual gift. Minnesota native and GiftyWrap founder Mahogany Ellis-Crutchfield hopes you will think twice and savor that paper. "When someone spends the time to wrap a gift for you, they are...
kxlp941.com
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
KEYC
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators' 4-game win streak
OTTAWA, ON — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third...
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
