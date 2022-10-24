ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said...
Kentucky high school football polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
