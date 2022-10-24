ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KSP extends application deadline for potential troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25. In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Activists discuss Constitutional Amendment 2 on Kentucky Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure going before Kentucky voters on Nov. 8, was the focus of debate on KET's Kentucky Tonight program on Monday evening, sparking accusations of misinformation from both sides of the abortion issue. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified in November, would...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Absentee voting information updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Interim committee hears update on Cannabis Research Center

The Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services received an update Wednesday about the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky. The Research Center came out of House Bill 604, a bill sponsored by Northern Kentucky Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), who also co-chairs the interim committee.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE

