Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
kentuckytoday.com
KSP extends application deadline for potential troopers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25. In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
kentuckytoday.com
Activists discuss Constitutional Amendment 2 on Kentucky Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure going before Kentucky voters on Nov. 8, was the focus of debate on KET's Kentucky Tonight program on Monday evening, sparking accusations of misinformation from both sides of the abortion issue. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified in November, would...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
Wave 3
Absentee voting information updates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
linknky.com
Interim committee hears update on Cannabis Research Center
The Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services received an update Wednesday about the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky. The Research Center came out of House Bill 604, a bill sponsored by Northern Kentucky Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), who also co-chairs the interim committee.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
wymt.com
Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years. “One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
WLKY.com
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
