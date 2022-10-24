ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Kimberinsomd
3d ago

My condolences to the family. My heart goes out to the family and friends and my prayers go up for them.

Bay Net

UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

No Injuries After Three Vehicle Collision On St. Andrews Church Road

CALIFORNIA Md. –  On October 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Wildewood Parkway. Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Three...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th

LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case

WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD

