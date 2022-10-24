Read full article on original website
Kimberinsomd
3d ago
My condolences to the family. My heart goes out to the family and friends and my prayers go up for them.
Bay Net
Charles County Police Investigating Crash Involving Occupied School Bus, Other Vehicles
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — On October 27 at approximately 2:02 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a serious crash involving a school bus. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bus was occupied by seven students in...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Two Being Flown Out After Vehicle Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Nine people, including seven students, received medical care after a crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Shortly after 2 p.m., the cars and the bus crashed at the intersection of Marshalls Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains, the...
Bay Net
No Injuries After Three Vehicle Collision On St. Andrews Church Road
CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Wildewood Parkway. Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Three...
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
Bay Net
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th
LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
One Dead, One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Baltimore Crash
One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, where they located two victims inside of the vehicle, according to Baltimore police. The 32-year-old driver...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Man Arrested For DUI After Collision With Deputies
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Loveville Road and Old Red Oak Lane in Mechanicsville. The complainant reported a black Expedition was driving erratically, and into...
Bay Net
Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
Bay Net
No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Overturns And Traps Driver In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on St. John’s Road in the area of Brown Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway on its side with...
Bay Net
Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case
WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Ox Road in Fairfax
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.
Bay Net
One Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 7:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Corporate Drive. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway showing smoke and...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
Temple Hills Woman Dead After Violent Rollover Crash In Fort Washington
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a fatal rollover collision in Fort Washington, police say. Ashley Henson, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead after her vehicle overturned while she was driving west on the 2300 block of Tucker Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Prince George's County Police.
Police investigating after Manassas hotel shooting leaves man injured
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at outside a Manassas hotel in the early morning hours of Wednesday that left one man injured.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Heather Thompson
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Heather Ann Thompson, age 29 of Waldorf. Thompson is wanted for escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, to serve a court ordered sentence for the charge of driving without a license.
