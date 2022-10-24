Though they are the largest and one of the most powerful members of the weasel family, wolverine sightings are extremely rare. Due to unregulated hunting up through the early 20th century, their populations are relatively small, with just about 300 left in North America. Given their elusive nature, one viewer was incredibly lucky when they caught extremely rare footage of a particularly badass wolverine as it took on an entire pack of dogs like a champ. Check out the confrontation below.

