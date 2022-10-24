Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.
norfolkneradio.com
Ricketts declares October Operational Excellence Month
Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October as Center of Operational Month, or COE, in Nebraska. Started in 2016, COE helps create a more effective, efficient and customer-focused government. Governor Ricketts says this program makes a big difference in how they serve the state of Nebraska. "We've done over 900 projects...
norfolkneradio.com
Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another railroad union rejected its deal with the major freight railroads Wednesday as workers are increasingly frustrated with the lack of paid sick time in the industry. The vote by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman adds to concerns about the possibility of a strike next...
norfolkneradio.com
Local schools receive funds for 8th grade college visits
Seventy schools in Nebraska have received funding by EducationQuest to take 8th graders on college visits in Nebraska, including several schools around Northeast Nebraska. Since the program began in 2011, nearly $345,000 has been set aside to fund college visits. In a statement, EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said: “When...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast volleyball splits triangular
The Northeast Community College volleyball team won one match and lost one on Saturday at a triangular in Council Bluffs. The Hawks opened with a 26-24, 26-24, 21=25, 25-15 over Hawkeye Community College. National powerhouse Iowa Western then swept the Hawks, 26-24, 25-23, 25-13. Northeast, which has a roster made...
norfolkneradio.com
Many Nebraska small businesses support minimum wage increase
As the election is less than two weeks away, one topic Nebraskans will get to decide is if they want to approve the gradual minimum wage increase to $15 an hour by 2026. While some argue increasing the minimum wage would cut profit margins of small business owners and pass the costs onto consumers, nearly 300 small business owners and executives have voiced their support for the pay increase.
norfolkneradio.com
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
Comments / 0