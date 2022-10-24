ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

darientimes.com

CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
EASTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Community news: Fairfield has Halloween house decorating contest

The nonprofit Team Woofgang & Co., is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Oct. 28. It was started in 2017 by Kelly Maffei, Kris Burbank and Amy Stern with the mission to provide vocational training and job skills development to adults with disabilities. People can visit the organization's store during the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Community news: Craft Westport returning after a 3-year hiatus

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr. has announced the school’s Students of the Month recipients for October. The students are ninth grader Eleni Braga, 10th graders Logan Noorily and Samantha Henske, 11th graders Nina Lauterbach and Morgan Tamm, and 12th grader Jeffrey Pogue. The Students of the Month...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Historical Society And Quail & Ale Replace Historic Cemetery Sign

DERBY — The Derby Historical Society recently helped replace the entrance sign to the Old Derby Uptown Burying Ground also known as the Colonial Cemetery on Derby Avenue. The Derby Historical Society had donated the original sign thereby establishing a long-standing relationship with the cemetery. The Uptown Burying Ground is managed and owned by the Oak Cliff Cemetery Association.
DERBY, CT
orangetownnews.com

Orange Temple Members Clean West Haven Beach for a Higher Purpose

Clean-up becomes a new tradition for Jewish High Holidays. Members of Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven in Orange turned a centuries-old tradition on its head by cleaning Altschuler Beach in West Haven. About 20 members of the congregation gathered at the beach recently to put a twist on a Rosh Hashana tradition called Tashlich. Tashlich takes place on the first day of the Jewish new year. During that ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off their sins of the previous year by throwing them in the water. The sins are represented by pebbles or crumbs washed away by the water.
ORANGE, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Parent Faces Assault Charge in Coach-Punching Incident

A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a coach during a youth football game Sunday. Michael Curry, 42, of Bridgeport, has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to a Connecticut Post report. Wilton police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said the incident occurred...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton

WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
WILTON, CT
cottagesgardens.com

Longtime Ridgefield Home of Late Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman Hits the Market

Typically Los Angeles is synonymous with the music industry. But the late Jim Steinman, an award-winning songwriter, lyricist, and record producer, called Ridgefield, Connecticut home for nearly 30 years. The estate, including Steinman’s collections and items within it, have hit the market for the creative and thoughtful price of $5,555,569. The repetitive 555s in the price represents new beginnings, while the 69 reflects the year Steinman graduated from Amherst College (the school also awarded him an honorary doctorate), according to Mansion Global.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

Nearly 20 officers respond to Fairfield home after man failed to appear in court

A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home. Nearly 20 Fairfield police officers responded to 59 Mona Terrace around 7 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 46-year-old Neil Bhatia because they say he failed to appear in court on several charges, including risk of injury to a minor and violation of a protective order.
FAIRFIELD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow

…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
MILFORD, CT

