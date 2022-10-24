Clean-up becomes a new tradition for Jewish High Holidays. Members of Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven in Orange turned a centuries-old tradition on its head by cleaning Altschuler Beach in West Haven. About 20 members of the congregation gathered at the beach recently to put a twist on a Rosh Hashana tradition called Tashlich. Tashlich takes place on the first day of the Jewish new year. During that ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off their sins of the previous year by throwing them in the water. The sins are represented by pebbles or crumbs washed away by the water.

