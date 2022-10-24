Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Arizona's governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic -- and sometimes puzzling -- sight. Miles of tall steel bollards end abruptly, giving way to open space or much smaller barriers that are designed to block vehicles from crossing, but not people.
Albany Herald
Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show
The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
Albany Herald
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Mass shooters have "a slow build towards violence over time and they give up a lot of warning signs," a forensic psychologist testified Friday at a pretrial hearing for the parents of Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley. Jennifer, 44, and James Crumbley, 46, have each been charged with four...
