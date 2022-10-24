ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Headlines: Tribal gaming compacts, bird flu & Thunder home opener loss

Gov. Stitt hires outside counsel to fight tribal gaming compacts. (KOSU) Feud with tribes could threatens Stitt’s reelection bid. (AP) A look at how well Stitt delivered on 2018 promises. (NewsOK) Oklahoma poll workers explain why they continue working on election day. (Oklahoma Watch) Inflation takes its toll on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Applications open for Oklahoma environmental education grants

Applications have opened for environmental education grants from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. Teachers in public or private schools and group leaders from youth organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $100 to $1000. Proposed projects must be focused on environmental education, directly involve students, tie in classroom learning objectives and be completed by the end of the next school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE

