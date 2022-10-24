Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
Get a taste of the 41st Annual Sonker Festival being held in Mount Airy
ROCKFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a dessert native to Surry County with a funny name. Sonker is juicier than a cobbler, made with local fruits in season and is large enough to feed farming families. While locals enjoy long-time family recipes, visitors can get a taste along the Surry Sonker Trail. The trail includes eight […]
thestokesnews.com
Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle
Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
New owner of Hangar 1819 speaks about transition away from Blind Tiger
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For Kristofer Sunico, music is a lifelong passion. “I started playing drums when I was 13 years old. I got to see my favorite band play when I was 13 years old,” Sunico said. As he picked up his musical talents, he started learning the promotional side of music as well, […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point U Students Brush Elbows With Furniture Leaders At Fall Market
With COVID-19 more and more in the back of people’s minds – rather than front and center – the giant High Point Market looked like its old self again with hustle and bustle, modern new showings and people from all over the globe. This year, the event...
ourstate.com
A Gracious Plenty in Greensboro
Wherever archaeologists unearth artifacts from centuries past, there are nearly always bowls. Because surely, not long after man discovered fire, someone took a handful of mud, shaped it, and placed it beside the flames to harden. Throughout history, immigrants and explorers, pioneers and cowboys, carried few belongings on their treks, but there was always a bowl.
NC store sharing ghost with world in Netflix paranormal show
Over the years, the store has become a destination for folks looking to take a step back in time. But it’s also become a place for those exploring the supernatural.
ourdavie.com
Halloween Town: Mocksville will be buzzing Monday … as will all corners of Davie
Why limit the ghoulish good times to only one day? Davie County spooktacular Halloween activities for all ages continue through Monday, Oct. 31. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a fall festival will be held at Mocksville’s Main Street Park from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by The Bridge Church, featuring music, games, candy, popcorn and cotton candy.
Starbucks set to open new location in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starbucks is set to open a new location in downtown Greensboro. The company signed a lease and will move into the old Hardee's on North Edgeworth Street. They hope to open their doors in spring 2023. Starbucks set to open new location. 1/3. The company signed...
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
wfmynews2.com
A new Greensboro bargain store offers relief during inflation
Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1. Providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs.
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Urban Ministry Hires Brian Hahne As New CEO
Greensboro Urban Ministry has a new leader. The Greensboro Urban Ministry board of directors announced that has hired Brian Hahne as the chief executive officer and he will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Hahne is currently the executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH), and before accepting that position...
Surry County woman wins $100K from $30 scratch-off ticket
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead. It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize. Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be...
WXII 12
City of Greensboro collecting loose leaves, here's when to expect curbside pickup
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thecity of Greensboro loose leaf collection program is set to begin Nov. 7, according to city officials. The move is an effort to clean out roads and walkways. Officials said they have scheduled two collection periods. Leaves that are curbside by Nov. 7 will be picked...
WXII 12
Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Live in the United States" in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
