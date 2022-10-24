ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

thestokesnews.com

Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle

Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
PINNACLE, NC
ourstate.com

A Gracious Plenty in Greensboro

Wherever archaeologists unearth artifacts from centuries past, there are nearly always bowls. Because surely, not long after man discovered fire, someone took a handful of mud, shaped it, and placed it beside the flames to harden. Throughout history, immigrants and explorers, pioneers and cowboys, carried few belongings on their treks, but there was always a bowl.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Urban Ministry Hires Brian Hahne As New CEO

Greensboro Urban Ministry has a new leader. The Greensboro Urban Ministry board of directors announced that has hired Brian Hahne as the chief executive officer and he will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Hahne is currently the executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH), and before accepting that position...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

