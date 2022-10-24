Read full article on original website
KEYT
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road. The 75-year-old Barbour had the wreck Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff says Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol described Barbour as “stable and alert.” Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. He is a Washington lobbyist and chaired the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch is trying to downplay his own party affiliation as he tries to lure Republican voters who he thinks are weary of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s brand of what he calls “angertainment.” A former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, Frisch is trying to portray himself as a conservative businessman in his upset bid. GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters 150,000 to 115,000 in the district. Boebert for her part isn’t backing down from the firebrand ways that have earned her widespread notoriety, frequent national TV appearances and a spot on the so-called MAGA Squad.
California is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
