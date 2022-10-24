PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch is trying to downplay his own party affiliation as he tries to lure Republican voters who he thinks are weary of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s brand of what he calls “angertainment.” A former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, Frisch is trying to portray himself as a conservative businessman in his upset bid. GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters 150,000 to 115,000 in the district. Boebert for her part isn’t backing down from the firebrand ways that have earned her widespread notoriety, frequent national TV appearances and a spot on the so-called MAGA Squad.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO