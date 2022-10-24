ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10

Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BEOF awaits additional federal funding for former Holy Family Academy renovations

The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) is awaiting additional federal funding so it can complete its renovation of the former Holy Family Academy at 239 Avenue A. The Catholic high school closed in 2013 due to declining enrollment and financial issues and has been vacant ever since. In 2017, the city purchased the buildings for $2.5 million with the intention of consolidating the BEOF from its current multiple properties to the convent.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council discuss embankment plan, capping cannabis dispensaries at 55

The Jersey City Council discussed the 6th Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan and capping cannabis dispensaries at 55 total citywide at yesterday’s caucus. The council passed a condemnation of the embankment property last year, though the matter remains tied up in litigation for the moment. “Has the lawsuit been settled?,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City to host 2 dessert decorating classes as part of expanded special needs programming

The City of Jersey City will host two upcoming dessert decorating classes as part of the Department and Recreation Youth Development’s expanded special needs programming. “This December, we’re launching a new Special Needs Social Club to host events every Tuesday that offer socialization and organized activities for Jersey City’s children and young adults with special needs,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

‘Montclair is Broken:’ Resolution to Put Stafford On Paid Leave, Police Called To Council Meeting

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Town Council, shortly after midnight, voted on a resolution to “immediately place Township Manager Timothy Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave, without loss of salary or benefits, pending the conclusion of the independent employment practices investigation concerning the allegations and statements reportedly made by a council member in the previously referenced Montclair Local and Baristanet articles.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Baraka Steps Up Statewide Listening Tour as Unite PAC Fundraises

The 2025 race for governor continues to intensify, with PACs and PAC-related events routinely cropping up now in advance of the collision to succeed Governor Phil Murphy. Elected to his third term earlier this year, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has embarked on a statewide listening tour. He was in Camden earlier this month, and this past weekend appeared beside U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) in Trenton.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne amends zoning regulations to make parking changes

Bayonne has made some changes to zoning regulations applying to parking. The City Council adopted two ordinances authorizing the changes at its October 19 meeting. The first ordinance corrected the minimum space requirement for industrial uses. The uses specifically involve manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing establishments and truck terminals. The ordinance updated...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne to hold free rabies clinic for residents’ cats and dogs

Bayonne will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 12, Mayor James Davis has announced. The clinic will run from 9a.m. to 12 p.m., in front of City Hall at 630 Avenue C, between 27th and 28th Streets. The location was moved last year from 16th Street Firehouse to the City Hall exterior, where the building’s second floor overhang will provide shelter in the event of inclement weather.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Fire Department promotes 11: 2 new battalion chiefs and 9 new captains

The Bayonne Fire Department recently promoted 11: naming two new battalion chiefs and nine new captains at a ceremony at City Hall. The new battalion chiefs are John Andreychak and Thomas Obiedzinsk, while the new fire captains are Robert Baran, Jr., Sean Boyle, David Korzun, Ryan Lucas, Michael Pelliccio, William Rabbitt, Edward Skowronski III, Leo Smith III, and James Stendardo.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

2022 Jersey City school board election is all about the money

Three priorities have emerged in the race for three open seats on the Jersey City Board of Education — funding, funding and funding. It’s not actually that simple, but eight candidates know that the related issues of the school budget, rising taxes, finding new revenue streams and resolving an icy relationship with the city are the main issues leading up to the Nov. 8 election for the three-year seats.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy