The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) is awaiting additional federal funding so it can complete its renovation of the former Holy Family Academy at 239 Avenue A. The Catholic high school closed in 2013 due to declining enrollment and financial issues and has been vacant ever since. In 2017, the city purchased the buildings for $2.5 million with the intention of consolidating the BEOF from its current multiple properties to the convent.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO