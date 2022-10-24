Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Vote ‘Kids First’ in BOE race to get rid of ‘Hoboken’s version of a one-party state’
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident John Koppish says a vote for the “Kids First” board of education slate will get rid of the city’s “version of a one-party state.”. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hoboken is holding its most important school board election in...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council moves forward on capping cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide
The Jersey City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance capping the number of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the city at 55. “I know that we have some questions and concerns. Since this is first reading, I hope we can work those out before second reading,” Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley said before voting yes.
Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens’ BOE team is the best choice for Hoboken voters
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Marla Decker explains why she feels the “Leadership that Listens” board of education team is the best choice for local voters. I’m Marla Decker and I have been a Hoboken resident since 2003 and our public schools are the reason we are still here.
BEOF awaits additional federal funding for former Holy Family Academy renovations
The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) is awaiting additional federal funding so it can complete its renovation of the former Holy Family Academy at 239 Avenue A. The Catholic high school closed in 2013 due to declining enrollment and financial issues and has been vacant ever since. In 2017, the city purchased the buildings for $2.5 million with the intention of consolidating the BEOF from its current multiple properties to the convent.
hudsoncountyview.com
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
7 Hoboken BOE candidates attend NJ Public Charter Schools Action Fund meet and greet
Seven of the eight Hoboken Board of Education candidates on the November 8th ballot attended the New Jersey Public Charter School Action Fund meet and greet at 10th and Willow yesterday. The event began with a short introduction from Peter Biancamano, of The Pulse with Peter B., and some brief...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE slate is the best choice November 8th
In a letter to the editor, retired educator Perry Cecchini explains why he believes the “Education Matters” Jersey City Board of Education slate is the best choice in the non-partisan November 8th elections. In the crucial election for Jersey City School Board, the choice is clear. We need...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discuss embankment plan, capping cannabis dispensaries at 55
The Jersey City Council discussed the 6th Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan and capping cannabis dispensaries at 55 total citywide at yesterday’s caucus. The council passed a condemnation of the embankment property last year, though the matter remains tied up in litigation for the moment. “Has the lawsuit been settled?,”...
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City to host 2 dessert decorating classes as part of expanded special needs programming
The City of Jersey City will host two upcoming dessert decorating classes as part of the Department and Recreation Youth Development’s expanded special needs programming. “This December, we’re launching a new Special Needs Social Club to host events every Tuesday that offer socialization and organized activities for Jersey City’s children and young adults with special needs,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
baristanet.com
‘Montclair is Broken:’ Resolution to Put Stafford On Paid Leave, Police Called To Council Meeting
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Town Council, shortly after midnight, voted on a resolution to “immediately place Township Manager Timothy Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave, without loss of salary or benefits, pending the conclusion of the independent employment practices investigation concerning the allegations and statements reportedly made by a council member in the previously referenced Montclair Local and Baristanet articles.”
Downtown Jersey City vision coming into focus with votes on embankment, 60-story building
The transformation of a piece of Downtown Jersey City took another step closer to reality this week. The Jersey City City Council officially began the adoption process of the Sixth Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan just one day after the city planning board approved a 60-story high-rise that will sit right across from the eastern end of the embankment.
insidernj.com
Baraka Steps Up Statewide Listening Tour as Unite PAC Fundraises
The 2025 race for governor continues to intensify, with PACs and PAC-related events routinely cropping up now in advance of the collision to succeed Governor Phil Murphy. Elected to his third term earlier this year, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has embarked on a statewide listening tour. He was in Camden earlier this month, and this past weekend appeared beside U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) in Trenton.
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Bayonne amends zoning regulations to make parking changes
Bayonne has made some changes to zoning regulations applying to parking. The City Council adopted two ordinances authorizing the changes at its October 19 meeting. The first ordinance corrected the minimum space requirement for industrial uses. The uses specifically involve manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing establishments and truck terminals. The ordinance updated...
Bayonne to hold free rabies clinic for residents’ cats and dogs
Bayonne will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 12, Mayor James Davis has announced. The clinic will run from 9a.m. to 12 p.m., in front of City Hall at 630 Avenue C, between 27th and 28th Streets. The location was moved last year from 16th Street Firehouse to the City Hall exterior, where the building’s second floor overhang will provide shelter in the event of inclement weather.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Fire Department promotes 11: 2 new battalion chiefs and 9 new captains
The Bayonne Fire Department recently promoted 11: naming two new battalion chiefs and nine new captains at a ceremony at City Hall. The new battalion chiefs are John Andreychak and Thomas Obiedzinsk, while the new fire captains are Robert Baran, Jr., Sean Boyle, David Korzun, Ryan Lucas, Michael Pelliccio, William Rabbitt, Edward Skowronski III, Leo Smith III, and James Stendardo.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves new ShopRite redevelopment that includes skyscraper
The Jersey City Planning Board approved a new ShopRite redevelopment that includes a luxury skyscraper redevelopment downtown at the Harsimus Cove Station Redevelopment Area at last night’s meeting. The development will be a 60-story mixed-use building with 802 housing units, 508 parking spots, 430 bike spots, and commercial retail.
2022 Jersey City school board election is all about the money
Three priorities have emerged in the race for three open seats on the Jersey City Board of Education — funding, funding and funding. It’s not actually that simple, but eight candidates know that the related issues of the school budget, rising taxes, finding new revenue streams and resolving an icy relationship with the city are the main issues leading up to the Nov. 8 election for the three-year seats.
