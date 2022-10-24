Read full article on original website
PayPal Fines Up To $2,500 For Intolerance: Bitcoin Fixes This
PayPal has a fine in place for “intolerance” for up to $2,500 embedded into its terms and conditions. Located in PayPal’s User Agreement, the company states:. “You acknowledge and agree that $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation of the Acceptable Use Policy is presently a reasonable minimum estimate of PayPal’s actual damages.”
U.K. Seeks To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto Similar To Current Financial Instruments: Report
The Financial Services and Markets bill passes the House of Commons, heads to the House of Lords. Draft bill seeks to establish digital assets, such as bitcoin, as regulated financial instruments. Lawmakers are consulting with stakeholders and industry leaders throughout the process. Legislators in the U.K. voted to recognize bitcoin...
How The Government Could Come For Your Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. The popular thought among Bitcoiners is that bitcoin adoption will be a seamless transition to a bitcoin standard. While I wish this were the case, governments will not give up their power to print money and control the economic affairs of what they consider to be their slaves without a fight.
Hong Kong To Legalize Retail Bitcoin Trading: Report
Hong Kong plans to legalize the retail trading of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies contradicting the city’s position in recent years, as well as China’s ban on such services, per a report from Bloomberg. Hong Kong, along with many other regulatory bodies of government, seeks to establish a mandatory licensing...
Bitcoin Fundamentalism: The Moral And Logical High Ground
This is an opinion editorial by Aleks Svetski, author of “The UnCommunist Manifesto,” founder of The Bitcoin Times and Host of the “Wake Up Podcast with Svetski.”. Fundamentals are fundamentals. They are pure, simple, straightforward and true. Complexity, on the other hand, is often the enemy of...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
How To Buy Bitcoin Anonymously: A Privacy & Security Guide
Privacy matters, it is a fundamental human right, and once you go down the Bitcoin rabbit hole, you realize how important it is to sacrifice a little convenience for better protection of your wealth and identity. This article will guide you through the best practices and tools to buy BTC...
NYDIG Parent Company Stone Ridge Launches Wolf, A Bitcoin Lightning Network Accelerator
Stone Ridge Holdings Group, parent company of NYDIG, has launched Wolf’s Clothing, a New York City (NYC) based Bitcoin start up dedicated to the Lightning Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Wolf aims to bring founders and startups from all over the world to NYC for...
Miners Are The Biggest Risk Facing The Bitcoin Price
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. As Hash Rate Soars, Parallels to 2018 Arise. On October 23,...
Fiat Money Breaks Capitalism, And Bitcoin Fixes It
This is an opinion editorial by Hannah Wolfman-Jones, author of “System Override: How Bitcoin, Blockchain, Free Speech, & Free Tech Can Change Everything” and founder of We The Web. Capitalism is controversial these days. Many look at societal problems today and lay the blame squarely at the feet...
Mining Bitcoin Profitably Has Never Been Harder
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty’s Bent Issue #1275: “Miners are in a world of hurt.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The pain in the mining world continues as hash rate skyrockets, the difficulty adjusting upwards as a result and hash price craters as the price of bitcoin has remained in a tight range between approximately $18,000 and $20,000 for more than six weeks. After yesterday’s upward difficulty adjustment of 3.4%, hash price fell to $0.055, according to Braiins Insights. This is the lowest it has been in the ASIC era.
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker’s whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation. The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.
Wasabi Bitcoin Wallet Releases Update To Restore Services Amid Tor Attack
Tor, a privacy network protocol utilized for anonymity services, has been under a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack for months, and Wasabi Wallet has created a solution for its users, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. A number of projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem use Tor in their infrastructure to...
Addressing The Realities Of Taro’s Limitations
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Taro finally released beta code for testnet, and it has continued to be a big point of discussion for a few weeks now at this point. It is being discussed by many as some kind of panacea for the issues of people in developing nations or countries being decimated by close to or outright hyperinflation. Many are presenting it as the solution to everything. The ability to self-custody, to avoid the inherent volatility of bitcoin, to still have access to Lightning as a payment network. It would have the stability of fiat without losing the access to Bitcoin’s openness and censorship resistance. It can provide a lot of utility, and yes it does provide the “stability” of fiat while simultaneously allowing interoperability with the Bitcoin network, but it is being wildly oversold by many of the people discussing it.
The Bear Market Is The Time To Invest In Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Vijay Boyapati to talk about the “Bullish Case For Bitcoin” and how a bear market is where true conviction pays off. Watch This Episode...
San Francisco 2033: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy
This is a science-fiction piece by Jameson Lopp, professional Cypherpunk and cofounder and CTO at Casa. “Good morning.” I’m gently awoken by my smart watch’s soothing female voice. It’s a bit robotic but does have a touch of personality and charm. “Today is Monday, October 31,...
Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right
Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.
