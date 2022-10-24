Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Browns' 'Unhappy' News
With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns could field calls on several players. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "low-key unhappy" with several players this season. Running back Kareem Hunt is one name that could draw interest from the rest of the league.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Source: Patriots QB Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets and took the majority of starting reps in Wednesday’s practice, a source told the Herald. Jones started last Monday’s loss to the Bears, but was pulled after three possessions. He finished 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception. Jones said he felt good after the game, his first since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Ravens on Sept. 25.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Catch up: Vikings thrive on Jefferson; Hopkins revives Cards
The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands and pure open-field speed lands on the league's career lists at retirement, Jefferson has given the Minnesota Vikings the kind of game-breaking threat and defense-altering presence that the nature of the NFL demands these days for teams to win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Misery continues for Tom Brady, Bucs with loss to Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone loves a perfect ending, whether it’s a game, a film or the storybook career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback. The pages may be filled with sorrow and sacrifice, but the hero is expected to walk off triumphant. Then again, nothing is going according to script for Tom Brady and the Bucs this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Le’Veon Bell Reveals What Would Make Him Return to NFL
Days before his boxing match with former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, former running back Le’Veon Bell is firmly set in his new career. But that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out an eventual return to the gridiron—well, at least not completely. Bell, who’s already fought against (and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 8 Preview: The Situation With the Broncos Heats Up
Welcome to Week 8 featuring trades, trades and more trades. We’ve already seen quite a few big deals this week and we’ll likely see a few more leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. How will those trades impact games the rest of the season? We’ll start to get a good idea in Week 9. As for Week 8, there’s plenty of action to keep your eyes on, especially with New York’s teams and the Packers, who could fall to 3–5 with a loss to the Bills. So get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets Want Payback After Patriots Ran Up Score in Blowout Last Year: ‘It Didn’t Sit Well’
The Jets went to Denver last week withrevenge on their minds. New York had been held scoreless in back-to-back games on the road against the Broncos, a feeling that resonated with the players that were part of a disastrous 26-0 loss in Denver a year ago. This team is carrying...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL.com Colts Prediction, How Does Ehlinger Era Start?
It's awfully difficult to make a prediction with so little information, but that's what NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal attempts to do with Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are starting Sam Ehlinger at quarterback against Washington. It will be the first game of the second-year pro's career, and the first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are feeling a bit optimistic on the return of a listful of players listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders released their second injury report on Thursday and as expected Davante Adams is a no-go...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas Jayhawks
View the original article to see embedded media. Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
Comments / 0