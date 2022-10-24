ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Riley Mahlman's return against Purdue puts the Wisconsin line closer to full strength

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Riley Mahlman didn’t bother to try masking his excitement.

“It feels amazing, dude,” Wisconsin’s redshirt freshman offensive tackle said. “It feels like I’ve been waiting forever.

“To finally see the football field again, it’s awesome.”

Mahlman’s comments came after UW’s 35-24 victory over Purdue. The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder from Lakeville South High School in Minnesota opened the season as the No. 1 right tackle. He suffered an injury to his left knee in the opener against Illinois State, however, and missed the next six games.

“Don’t want to talk too much about that,” Mahlman said of his injury. “It was just a knee injury and being my size, it was tough getting back. I was pushing to get back and pushing to get back. A few setbacks, but back in there.”

Mahlman did not start against Purdue but instead was used as a jumbo tight end, along with guard Tanor Bortolini.

Offensive line coach Bob Bostad opened the game with Jack Nelson at left tackle, Tyler Beach at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, Michael Furtney at right guard and Trey Wedig at right tackle. That was the sixth starting combination Bostad used in UW’s first eight games this season. Many of the moves have been made because of injuries.

“We’ve got guys coming in and out,” said Beach, who dropped out of the starting lineup for two games because of a high ankle sprain. “But I thought we’ve done a great job sticking together regardless of who is playing, who is starting.

“I’m really proud of the group because of what we’ve gone through and how we’ve handled it.”

How has Bostad handled the constant change?

“He has been really good about it,” Beach said. “He has been saying to trust the process. We’ve got guys banged up, different guys starting for different reasons, and he has always got good reasons and he is always really encouraging about it.

“That has been his message, just stick together.”

UW (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) is off this week but returns to action Nov. 5 against visiting Maryland (6-2, 3-2).

Barring injury or illness, Bostad should have his top seven linemen available for Maryland. Will he insert Mahlman back into the starting lineup and move Wedig, who has started the last five games at right tackle, back inside to right guard? Does Bortolini, who has two starts at right guard and two at left guard, take over for Furtney again? Or, does Bostad keep Furtney, who has started five games at right guard, on the No. 1 unit?

Although Bortolini opened the Purdue game as a jumbo tight end he eventually took over at right guard for Furtney.

“It can be hard,” Mahlman said when asked about the different lineups used during the first eight games. “But I think we have the right group of guys to do it.

“Of course, you don’t want to be switching O-linemen every game. But if you have seven linemen that are really good it doesn’t really affect too much.”

Returning to the field against Purdue was only the first step back for Mahlman, who has to get back into football shape.

“Working my way back,” he said. “I feel pretty good. Dang near 100% healthy but there’s still football shape and you’ve got to get back to playing.

“I’m not completely back but I think this bye week is going to be huge, to get a lot of (practice) snaps this week to be back 100%.”

