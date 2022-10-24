ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eight

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Bo Nix continues to have himself a great season at Oregon.

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: BYE

SEASON STATS: 46-76 for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 32 carries for 59 yds

Davis continues to rehab his injured shoulder and is hoping to return to action soon. Alabama State plays in the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Magic City Classic on October 29th at Legion Field in Birmingham.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 22-28 for 283 yards, 5 TDs; 8 carries for 51 yards

SEASON STATS: 153-214 for 1809 yds, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; 48 carries for 382 yds, 8 TDs

Bo Nix absolutely THRIVED as Oregon knocked off undefeated UCLA in Eugene last Saturday. Nix, now on Heisman boards, completed almost 80% of his passes and threw for 5 touchdowns as the Ducks ran away from the Bruins in the 2nd quarter. Oregon continues their hunt for the Pac-12 crown and a shot at the College Football Playoff with a visit to Cal this Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 4 carries for 3 yards; 1 catch for 24 yards

SEASON STATS: 103 carries for 405 yds, 4 TDs; 20 catches for 121 yds, 1 TD

Weird game in New Jersey, as Indiana lost to Rutgers 24-17. Indiana gave three different backs and the QB all at least four carries, but accounted for only 62 total yards on the ground. Indiana, sitting at 3-5 on the season, can hopefully get right over their bye weekend before hosting Penn State on November 5th.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 5 catches for 85 yards

SEASON STATS: 5 GP, 12 catches for 259 yards, 2 TDs

AFter a very slow start, Kobe Hudson has started to impact games on Saturdays, catching five balls in UCF's 34-13 loss at Eastern Carolina. Gus Malzahn and the Golden Knights look to get back on track this weekend for Homecoming as they welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Bounce House in Orlando.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue lost at Wisconsin, 35-24, last Saturday. Purdue is on a bye this week, and then Iowa comes to town for Military Appreciation Day next weekend.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: BYE

SEASON STATS: 7 GS, 64.7 PFF grade (73.0 PBLK, 64.2 RBLK)

Kentucky was on a bye this weekend before traveling on October 29th to Top 5 Tennessee.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama lost a nailbiter to Troy last Thursday in Mobile, 10-6. The Jaguars are back in action this Saturday against Arkansas State.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: no stats

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Pegues played in 39 snaps on defense and graded out with a 66.0 PFF grade, including an 26.5 on his tackling, as Ole Miss lost at LSU, 45-20, last Saturday. The Rebels look to bounce back on the road in College Station this Saturday as they take on Texas A&M

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 3 tackles

SEASON STATS: 6 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's loss on the road at Eastern Carolina last Saturday. He'll look to impact the game this weekend as UCF welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Bounce House for homecoming.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: No stats

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Butler played in a backup capacity as Liberty beat BYU, 41-14, on Saturday. Liberty is off this Saturday before traveling to Arkansas next week.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14 for Homecoming last Saturday. They travel to South Carolina this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 6 tackles

SEASON STATS: 27 tackles, 4 pass breakups

Torrence, who injured his shoulder in early September against Oklahoma State, returned to action and played 85 snaps as the Sun Devils lost 15-14 on the road at Stanford last Saturday. They travel to Colorado this weekend in a battle of interim coaches.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: BYE

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State returns to action this Saturday with a home dae against Virginia Tech.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech dropped a close matchup at home to Virginia, 16-9. They travel to Florida State this Saturday.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 2 tackles

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 32 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR

Tennison had a quiet day in LSU's comeback victory over Ole Miss. The Rebels travels to Texas A&M this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: 1 fumble recovery

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, 1 FR

Harvey recovered a 4th quarter fumble on special teams in his first game action of the year as the Yellow Jackets dropped a close matchup at home to Virginia, 16-9. They travel to Florida State this Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

