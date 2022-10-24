ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saz's plans to add large patio to its private events venue in Walker's Point

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Saz's Hospitality Group Inc. plans to create large patio on what is now a vacant site next to its Walker's Point private events venue.

The patio would be at 822 S. Second St., just north of the South Second venue, 838 S. Second St., according to a new filing with the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

The development needs a special-use permit from the board.

"The property being developed is comprised of 2 empty surface lots that have been an eyesore in the community for a number of years," the board filing said. "Saz's is putting significant investment into its beautification."

The patio would include an outdoor deck, and would be screened from the street, according to plans submitted to the board.

"It will be turned into a gorgeous patio space and a beautiful addition to the Walker’s Point neighborhood," Casey Sazama-Schneck, of Saz's Hospitality Group, said in a statement.

South Second opened in 2016.

It was developed by Craft Development LLC and leased by Saz's. An affiliate of Saz's bought the venue in 2021 for $800,000, according to city assessment records.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

