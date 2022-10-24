ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg gathers information on buying new fire engine

By The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

Strasburg Village Council

Oct. 18 meeting

KEY ACTION: The community is looking to purchase a new fire engine and is in the process gathering information.

DISCUSSION: Letters were sent to area businesses requesting assistance in purchasing the new fire engine. The Strasburg Fire Department is creating a workout room for the department members and the police will also have access to using the room.

In another matter, several members of the new Strasburg Corn Festival Committee attended the meeting asking for seed money to revamp the event, which has not been held since 2019. Council made no decision about the request. Plans are to hold the festival the last Saturday in July 2023. Mayor Steve Smith said in the past the festival proceeds were placed in the park fund. He asked what the profits would be used for if the event is held. Council asked for a plan for the festival. The committee will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at St. John UCC social hall. Volunteers are welcome.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Heard if voters approved the 3.7-mill, five-year police levy on Nov. 8, the current 1.5-mill police levy will no longer be collected.
  • Held the first reading of a resolution authorizing a request from the village for qualifications for professional design and engineering services and inspection and contract services for the wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and expansion.
  • A planning commission work session will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in village hall to discuss lowering the speed limit to 25 mph from 4th Street to 7th Street on the west side of Wooster Avenue.
  • Learned the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin the second phase of Safer Routes to Schools. The first phase installed the sidewalks on the west side of Bodmer Avenue from the cemetery to Ninth Street with the cost to the village of $35,000. Five new areas will be added for parking, sidewalks, and traffic lights that can be switched for youth to cross.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • Congratulated Eliana Berry, Izak Farrington, and Karla Gardner for passing their test to become paramedics.
  • Trick or treat will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Those participating should turn on a porch light.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at 224 N. Bodmer Ave.

Barb Limbacher

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that the Strasburg Fire Department is no longer a volunteer department.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Strasburg gathers information on buying new fire engine

