Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss penalties: 'You've got to understand certain (officiating) crews'

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Two days after his team's ugly loss against LSU, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is putting an added emphasis on understanding the circumstances of the game that don't show up on film.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) lost their first game of the season on Saturday at LSU, falling 45-20 and dropping into a tie with the Tigers and Alabama atop the SEC West standings. Penalties were a major factor in the game, as Ole Miss was flagged 10 times for 111 yards and LSU was flagged eight times for 71 yards.

In retrospect, Kiffin said his team should've been more prepared for a high volume of fouls to be called given the reputations of the officiating crew that was refereeing the matchup.

"We had too many penalties," Kiffin said. "We had some poor decisions on some. As players, you've got to understand stadiums you play in and (officiating) crews that you have. There are certain crews that officiate differently. I'm not complaining. We just have to understand what it is. Like Alabama the week before with 17 penalties. We've got to do a better job with that and understand the things that go with that."

Kiffin's allusion to Alabama's 17 penalties for 130 yards against Tennessee wasn't accidental. The crew that officiated that game, led by referee Jason Autrey, was the same crew that handled Ole Miss vs. LSU. That makes two games in back-to-back weeks where teams were flagged for 41 times for 351 yards, including 27 penalties for 241 yards for the road teams. For reference, the average SEC team this year has been flagged a little more than six times per game for around 56 yards.

Only three of the 18 penalties called in Ole Miss vs. LSU were pre-snap infractions, a pair of illegal formation calls against the Rebels and an LSU offsides on a kickoff. The rest of the flags were thrown during or after plays, including four personal fouls, five defensive pass interferences with a defensive holding and a series of flags that hurt both offenses in tempo such as illegal man downfield, offensive pass interference and an offensive lineman blocking in the back on a screen play.

Most, if not all, of the penalties called were by definition infractions. But the fact that such a high volume were called all at once by a crew with a reputation for high-volume calls is the lesson Kiffin wants his players to take away. When playing in hostile environments in games refereed by crews that tend to have a heavier hand with penalties, players have to be extra vigilant and prepared.

That wasn't the case on Saturday, and it's one reason the Rebels fell behind the Tigers and weren't able to recover.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

The Clarion Ledger

