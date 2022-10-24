ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans betting odds: Titans slight favorites against AFC's lone 1-win team

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ik7p_0iktVUP100

The Tennessee Titans are 1 1/2 point favorites for Sunday's Week 8 NFL game against the Houston Texans, according to BetMGM.

The Texans' money line is currently +115, while the Titans' money line is -140.

The over/under is 40 1/2 points.

Tennessee is 4-2 and has a clear advantage in the AFC South after Sunday's 19-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston, at 1-4-1, lost 38-20 at the Raiders on Sunday and now have its next three games against teams with winning records.

The Titans and Texans will play on Sunday on CBS, with kickoff set for 3:05 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

More Tennessee Titans news

QB1 READY FOR HOUSTON?Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill hopes to play against Houston Texans after injuring ankle

GENTRY ESTES:Tennessee Titans don't have NFL's best QB. But Ryan Tannehill might be the toughest

FROM SUNDAY:How 3 Tennessee Titans newcomers improbably sparked win over Indianapolis Colts

INTERESTING:Tennessee Titans tried a trick play with Malik Willis. It went horribly wrong.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 8

A pair of veteran quarterbacks, facing difficult tests in prime time with a chance to curb recent struggles, headline the Week 8 slate. Tom Brady and the Bucs host the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. Both Brady and Rodgers have struggled, and their teams are below .500 as the season closes toward the midpoint. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans preparing Malik Wills if Ryan Tannehill can't play against Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans are preparing backup rookie quarterback Malik Willis to play Sunday (3:05 p.m., CBS) against the Houston Texans if Ryan Tannehill is unable, offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday. Tannehill injured his right ankle in last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to the game after the injury but did not practice Wednesday. He returned to the practice field Thursday with his ankle heavily taped. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy