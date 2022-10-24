Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitic Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Comments

Kim Kardashian spoke out on Monday (Oct. 24) against the recent barrage of antisemitic speech.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the SKIMS mogul tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Though Kardashian didn’t mention ex-husband Kanye West by name, the rapper has made a number of dangerous comments about Jewish people in recent weeks. His Instagram and Twitter accounts were temporarily restricted after he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a post, and he later doubled down on his antisemitic claims during a sit-down interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

In a combative follow-up interview with Chris Cuomo, Ye insisted his string of comments didn’t qualify as “hate speech,” even while brands and companies such as Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase cut ties with him over the controversy. Then last week, the rapper refused to apologize for his antisemitism on Piers Morgan, saying, “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian was the first family member to publicly speak out in reference to the controversy, reposting a meme on Instagram that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people” in simple blue lettering over a black background.

Read Kim’s statement decrying antisemitic hate speech below.