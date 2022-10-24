ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitic Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Comments

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian spoke out on Monday (Oct. 24) against the recent barrage of antisemitic speech.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the SKIMS mogul tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Related

Khloé Kardashian Voices Support for Jewish People Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

10/24/2022

Though Kardashian didn’t mention ex-husband Kanye West by name, the rapper has made a number of dangerous comments about Jewish people in recent weeks. His Instagram and Twitter accounts were temporarily restricted after he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a post, and he later doubled down on his antisemitic claims during a sit-down interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

In a combative follow-up interview with Chris Cuomo, Ye insisted his string of comments didn’t qualify as “hate speech,” even while brands and companies such as Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase cut ties with him over the controversy. Then last week, the rapper refused to apologize for his antisemitism on Piers Morgan, saying, “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian was the first family member to publicly speak out in reference to the controversy, reposting a meme on Instagram that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people” in simple blue lettering over a black background.

Read Kim’s statement decrying antisemitic hate speech below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kanye West Wax Figure Removed From Madame Tussauds London After Antisemitic Comments

Madame Tussauds is the latest brand to sever its ties with Kanye West amid his recent antisemitic comments. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the famous wax museum known for its celebrity figures issued a statement announcing its plans to pull Ye’s figure from the main display floor and into an archive. “Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told BBC. Billboard has reached out for comment. Related Kanye...
Billboard

Kanye West Antisemitism Fall-Out Continues As Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Split With Donda Sports

The ongoing fall-out from Kanye West‘s recent spree of antisemitic statements has reached nearly every corner of the former billionaire artist’s once-sprawling empire, with the latest defections coming from his Donda Sports division. In the wake of a series of interviews in which West has doubled- and tripled-down on inflammatory, derogatory hate speech, L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that he was unable to continue their professional relationship. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 10/26/2022 “Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,”...
Billboard

Don McLean Calls Kanye West an ‘Attention-Seeking Fool’ Over Antisemitic Rants

“American Pie” singer Don McLean has added his name to the list of artists calling out Kanye West for the rapper’s recent barrage of antisemitic hate speech. The singer released a statement on Friday (oct. 28) strongly condemning Ye (as the MC is now known) for a weeks-long series of interviews in which West has repeatedly made comments disparaging of the Jewish people, actions that have resulted in Kanye losing nearly every aspect of his once-formidable music and fashion empire. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 10/28/2022 “Lately a flood of antisemitic...
Billboard

Quentin Tarantino Says There’s ‘No Truth’ To Kanye West’s Claim That ‘Django Unchained’ Was His Idea

Quentin Tarantino loves a good tall tale. But on Thursday night (Oct. 28) QT went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to pour water on a recent stem-winder that Kanye West told in which the embattle rapper (now known as Ye) claimed that he originally conceived the idea for Q’s 2012 historical revamp tribute to Spaghetti westerns Django Unchained. Related Kanye West Claims He Lost $2 Billion in Just One Day In Wake of Antisemitic Remarks 10/28/2022 After West said in a recent interview that he pitched a similar concept to Tarantino while working up the treatment for the video for his 2005 hit “Gold Digger”...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Billboard

Stephen Colbert Officially Bans Kanye West From ‘The Late Show’… Which He’s Never Been Invited To

Add Stephen Colbert to the increasingly lengthy list of people who are banning Kanye West. The embattled rapper (who now goes by Ye) has seen his once-formidable music and fashion empire crumble to dust, and on Thursday night (Oct. 28) he got the bad news that he will never be invited to visit the Ed Sullivan Theater, either. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 10/28/2022 In the midst of the outrage over West’s repeated amplification of hateful antisemitic tropes, Colbert tried to inject some levity into what is otherwise a not-at-all funny story...
Billboard

Jeezy on Being the James St. Patrick of Rap: ‘When I Put Them Air Force 1’s On, You Already Know’

If you’re an avid TV watcher, you’re probably familiar with Power. Helmed by showrunner Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent, the six-season series proved to be a gem on the STARZ network courtesy of Omari Hardwick, who played the show’s protagonist James St. Patrick.  Patrick was quite debonair. His luxe suits and magnetic charm always wooed everyone he came across. His skill for closing business deals and monopolizing properties made him a sizable threat in New York City. And though Patrick was a smooth bandit across the board, he had a murderous streak that no one could tame.  When Jeezy enters the Billboard offices, he...
Billboard

Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video’s ‘Fat’ Scale Scene Removed After Controversy

Following the release of Taylor Swift‘s highly personal “Anti-Hero” music video on Friday (Oct. 21), the star received some backlash, with critics accusing the pop star of being “fatphobic” due to a scene in which Swift steps on a scale that reads “fat.” On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the scene was first removed from the music video on Apple Music, as spotted by some eagle-eyed Swifties on Twitter. Hours later, the YouTube version of the video was also edited. Related ‘The View’ Hosts Defend Taylor Swift's 'Fat' Scale in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video 10/27/2022 Swift has yet to publicly comment on the change. Billboard has reached out to Apple...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels ‘Tonight Show‘ Appearance

Selena Gomez has had to put her upcoming plans on hold. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the singer and Rare Beauty mogul shared that her scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled due to her testing positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling ok,” the singer assured fans in a post to her Instagram Story, which featured a photo of her napping in a couch with her two dogs close by. “A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your...
Billboard

Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Responds to Matthew Perry Makeout Story With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli took part in a popular TikTok trend this week, seemingly in response to a story about her in Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The actress shared a video lip syncing along to Taylor Swift’s Midnights track, “Anti-Hero,” featuring the lyrics, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.” “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” Bertinelli captioned the clip. “Are you mortified?” In Perry’s memoir, he detailed having an unrequited crush on Bertinelli while the the two co-starred in the 1990 sitcom Sydney, in which Bertinelli played a single woman trying to make it as...
Billboard

Rihanna Fans Are Losing It Over ‘Lift Me Up’ Announcement: ‘We Made It Out the Drought!’

Rihanna had the Internet lit up when she announced her official return to music. While RiRi didn’t share plans for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, the singer is set to unveil her new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday (Oct. 28). The upcoming song was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Panther director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43. The track will be released on the Ri’s Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.  “After speaking with Ryan and hearing...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift took fans deep into her mind with the release of “Anti-Hero,” off her freshly dropped 10th studio album, Midnights. Swift previously called the track “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” as she’s never “delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.” “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she continued. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the...
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Speaks Out About Abortion Access: ‘Shout-Out to Planned Parenthood’

You may know Phoebe Bridgers for tracks like “Kyoto,” “Moon Song” and “Motion Sickness” or her best new artist Grammy nomination, but the 28-year-old indie-pop darling is much more than a musician. Bridgers has been using her platform to speak out against injustices, and she’s staying vocal as Teen Vogue‘s October cover star. Bridgers chatted with Teen Vogue news & politics editor Lexi Mcmenamin on a variety of topics, including abortion rights and LGBTQ+ visibility in rock and pop. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and with the rise of female and genderqueer artists in rock such as Mitski and Pom...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy