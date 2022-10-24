TULSA, Okla. — Since the switch was flipped for all dispensaries in Oklahoma to exclusively sell Metrc compliant medical marijuana, demand for Mystic Medicinal’s product has skyrocketed. Mystic flower can already be found in Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Del City, Muskogee, Hominy and Cleveland. Over 36 dispensaries and counting throughout Oklahoma now carry Mystic’s pungent as it is potent, sticky as it is stinky bud brand. Budtenders, dispensary owners, and patients alike have all fallen in love with Mystic Medicinal’s flower, calling it the best they’ve seen in the state.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO