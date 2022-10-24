Read full article on original website
Related
legalizationprofiles.org
The People’s Ecosystem Launches Toci Treats with Unlokt™
SAN FRANCISCO — The People’s Ecosystem, a BIPOC women-owned cannabis conglomerate fighting for social-economic equity, today announced the Toci Treats™ powered by Unlokt™ from Day Three Labs (DTL), the first proven novel protein delivery technology disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, for a new kind of edibles experience. Toci Treats will be available on November 1 at a variety of dispensaries in California.
legalizationprofiles.org
TILT Holdings Expands Partnership with Highsman, Launching “H” by Ricky Williams in Pennsylvania
Kick off with Pregame, Halftime and Postgame medical marijuana. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the Pennsylvania launch of “H” by Ricky Williams, the former NFL player’s medical marijuana brand. The purpose-driven brand will be distributed to dispensaries throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for medical marijuana patients through TILT subsidiary Standard Farms.
legalizationprofiles.org
Flora Terra Cannabis Workers Join Teamsters
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Cultivation, propagation, and post-harvest workers at Flora Terra Cannabis have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 665. They are the first group of cannabis workers to join the Teamsters under the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act in Northern California. “Congratulations to our newest members, who...
legalizationprofiles.org
Mystic Medicinal in High Demand, Rapidly Becoming Oklahoma’s go-to Dispensary for True Topshelf Craft Cannabis
TULSA, Okla. — Since the switch was flipped for all dispensaries in Oklahoma to exclusively sell Metrc compliant medical marijuana, demand for Mystic Medicinal’s product has skyrocketed. Mystic flower can already be found in Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Del City, Muskogee, Hominy and Cleveland. Over 36 dispensaries and counting throughout Oklahoma now carry Mystic’s pungent as it is potent, sticky as it is stinky bud brand. Budtenders, dispensary owners, and patients alike have all fallen in love with Mystic Medicinal’s flower, calling it the best they’ve seen in the state.
Comments / 0