ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden targets Nicaragua's gold in new move against Ortega

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxmQI_0iktUbWb00

MIAMI — (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.

The actions, stemming from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Monday, are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia.

Previous rounds of sanctions have focused on Ortega, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and members of their family and inner circle. But none of those moves have managed to loosen Ortega's grip on power The latest target by Ortega's government: the Roman Catholic Church. In August, security raided the residence of a bishop, detaining him and several other clergy.

The new executive order greatly expands a Trump-era decree declaring Ortega’s hijacking of democratic norms, undermining of the rule of law and use of political violence against opponents a threat to the U.S.′ national security.

Together with the Treasury Department's simultaneous sanctioning of Nicaragua's General Directorate of Mines, the order all but makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua's gold industry. It's the first time the U.S. has identified a specific sector of the economy as potentially off-limits and can be expanded in the future to include other industries believed to fill the government's coffers.

The executive order also paves the way for the U.S. to restrict investment and trade with Nicaragua — a move recalling the punishing embargo imposed by the U.S. in the 1980s during Ortega’s first stint as president following the country’s bloody civil war.

“The Ortega-Murillo regime’s continued attacks on democratic actors and members of civil society and unjust detention of political prisoners demonstrate that the regime feels it is not bound by the rule of law,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “We can and will use every tool at our disposal to deny the Ortega-Murillo regime the resources they need to continue to undermine democratic institutions.”

In her daily comments Monday to official media, Murillo did not directly mention the expanded U.S. sanctions, but said that Nicaraguans are “defenders of the national sovereignty.”

She also read a letter from Ortega congratulating China President Xi Jinping who was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party Sunday, in which Ortega questioned the “aggressive imperial ambition” of the west.

Monday's action could signal the start of a new offensive taking aim at the broader economy — something the Biden administration has been reluctant to pursue for fear of adding to the country's hardships and unleashing more migration. For the fiscal year that ended in September, U.S. border agents encountered Nicaraguans nearly 164,000 times at the southwest border — more than triple the level for the previous year.

At the same time, frustrations have been building in Washington over the way Nicaragua's economic elites have largely remained silent amid Ortega’s crackdown.

The Biden administration's targeting of the gold industry could sap Ortega's government of one of its biggest sources of revenue. Gold was the country's largest export in 2020 and the country, already the largest producer of the precious metal in Central America, is looking to double output in the next five years.

According to Nicaragua's Central Bank, the country exported a record 348,532 ounces of gold in 2021 and the country's mining association projects exports totaling 500,000 ounces in 2023.

Among foreign investors active in the country is Condor Gold, whose CEO, Mark Child, appeared in a photo with the Nicaraguan leader in a September presentation for investors prepared by the U.K.-based company.

"He is basically totally supportive of the project," Child said in a March interview following a 90-minute meeting with Ortega. "That meeting... basically gives a major green light for the construction of project finance and materially de-risks the project."

The Toronto and London-listed Condor has permits to build and operate three open pit mines, the most advanced of which is believed to hold 602,000 ounces of gold worth nearly $900 million at current prices. Condor is partly owned by a company belonging to American mining engineer who has worked for decades in the country.

Shares in Condor were up slightly 2 cents, or 3.8%, following the U.S. announcement. However, another Toronto-listed junior mining company with operations in Nicaragua, Calibre Mining Corp, saw its share price plunge 17 cents, or 17%.

The Vancouver-based firm has several mining projects in Nicaragua believed to contain 2.9 million ounces of gold.

As part of Monday's actions, the Treasury Department also froze the U.S. assets of Reinaldo Lenin Cerna, who it describes as a close adviser to Ortega. According to the Treasury Department, Cerna was the head of state security during Ortega's first presidency and allegedly helped carry out the assassination of the head of security for former dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Additionally, the State Department will also be pulling the U.S. visas of more than 500 Nicaraguan individuals and their family members who either work for the Ortega government or help formulate, implement and benefit from policies that undermine democracy in the country, U.S. officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the action. Previously it froze the U.S. assets of the defense minister and other members of the security forces tied to the shuttering of more than 1,000 nongovernmental organizations.

Previously, the Biden administration also sanctioned the state-owned mining company. It also reallocated the country's sugar quota, taking away a valuable U.S. subsidy worth millions of dollars every year.

Nicaraguans began fleeing their country in 2018, initially to neighboring Costa Rica, after Ortega violently put down massive street protests. Then in 2021 security forces began rounding up leading opposition leaders, including seven potential challengers to Ortega ahead of that year’s presidential elections. Without a meaningful challenger, Ortega coasted to a fourth consecutive five-year term and Nicaraguans left their homeland in even larger numbers.

AP writer Gabriela Selser in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys...
The Associated Press

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker’s whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation. The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.
WASHINGTON, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Planned refugee shelter in Germany hit by arson attack

BERLIN — (AP) — A former hotel in eastern Germany that was supposed to be used as accommodation for refugee families starting next week was targeted Friday in what authorities believe was an anti-foreigner arson attack. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Friday announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country's largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Uganda's Ebola outbreak is under control, a top public health official in Africa said Thursday, noting that local health authorities are doing well to trace most contacts. “The situation is not getting out of control,” said Dr. Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved Friday a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices. Globally surging prices and a weakening of the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that new air defense equipment had arrived in the capital, and expressed hope that it would help protect its energy infrastructure after weeks of targeted Russian airstrikes. “The military have assured me (during a recent meeting) that new air defense...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
198K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy