2023 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest now accepting entries

Audrey Song created this piece, earning first place in the Intermediate category in the 2022 Aviation Art Contest. Courtesy NCDOT

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest from students and teachers through Jan. 17.

This year’s theme is “Air Sports and the Environment.” All North Carolina students born between Jan. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2016, are eligible to submit entries in one of three age groups: junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (ages 10-13) and senior (ages 14-17).

Every entry in each age group will have a chance to compete for one of three prizes to be awarded to the student and their school. The North Carolina Museum of Art will display the top 10 winners in each age group.

Visit the NCDOT website for eligibility and submission details. Contact contest coordinator Corbi Bulluck at cbulluck@ncdot.gov or (919) 814-0550 with questions.

The three winners in each group in North Carolina’s competition will advance to the national competition, hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington D.C. National winners are submitted to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for the international contest.

The contest is funded in part by the North Carolina Airports Association and its member donors. Since the contest began in 2015, 10,349 students from 720 schools and 93 North Carolina counties have submitted entries.