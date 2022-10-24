ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) welcome the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) to Target Center Monday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Timberwolves are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, having taken down the Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. They’ve beaten Oklahoma City twice and lost to the Utah Jazz in overtime.

Minnesota is led by F Anthony Edwards who is averaging 23.7 points per game and shooting 49% from the field. New C Rudy Gobert is averaging a team-high 18 rebounds.

The Spurs entered the season with relatively low expectations, but they are on a 2-game winning streak and won as 13.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Five players on the Spurs average double figures with F Keldon Johnson leading the way. He averages 21.3 points per game and is shooting an efficient 47% from the field.

Spurs at Timberwolves odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:21 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Spurs +310 (bet $100 to win $310) | Timberwolves -410 (bet $410 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Spurs +8.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 234.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Spurs at Timberwolves key injuries

Spurs

  • None

Timberwolves

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Spurs at Timberwolves picks and predictions

Prediction

Timberwolves 123, Spurs 115

PASS.

I said the Spurs moneyline was worth a look against the Sixers, and given their balanced scoring, they are again something to consider. Given the points they are given on the road, I’d rather play the spread.

BET SPURS +8.5 (-115).

The Spurs have several up-and-coming prospects like G Devin Vassell.

That has led them to have the 9th-best offensive rating in the NBA. They also have the 13th-best offensive rebounding rate which compares well to the Timberwolves 22nd-best defensive rebounding rate.

San Antonio’s extra efforts and efficient offense should help it keep pace with the T-wolves. Minnesota ranks outside the top 10 in offensive and defensive rating.

While it does sit 10th in net rating as it is solid on both sides of the ball, the Spurs have the grit and efficiency to keep this within single digits.

BET OVER 234.5 (-110).

Both teams are good at crashing the glass offensively, and neither is great at keeping opponents off it defensively.

Couple that with low turnover rates and both teams also ranking in the top 10 in pace, and this has all the makings of a high-scoring battle. San Antonio is 2-1 O/U while Minnesota is 1-2 O/U this season.

