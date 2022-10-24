Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital after being attacked at home
Democratic House speaker’s office says husband ‘violently assaulted’ early on Friday by suspect who is now in police custody
Bay News 9
Biden signs international climate deal on refrigerants
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that are far more powerful than carbon dioxide. The Senate ratified the so-called...
Bay News 9
GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday crossed party lines to endorse Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and announced that she plans to campaign for the Democratic incumbent. The endorsement marks the first time that Cheney, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her Republican primary earlier this year, has offered her backing to a Democrat.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Bay News 9
Democrats withdraw letter asking Biden to negotiate with Russia to end war in Ukraine
A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter sent to President Joe Biden a day earlier urging him to pursue a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine by negotiating directly with Russia. What You Need To Know. A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter...
Bay News 9
Ahead of expected Fed rate hike, Dems Brown, Hickenlooper urge caution
Two prominent Senate Democrats this week are calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to exercise caution when it comes to the central bank’s string of interest rate hikes. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, and Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, who himself is a...
