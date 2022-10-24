OBITUARY: Carolyn Price Sellers

ELLERBE — Carolyn Price Sellers, 86, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mrs. Sellers was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Harold Lee and Christine Hill Price.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe, where she had been involved in the card ministry and sang in the choir. She had worked with Clayson Knitting in Candor and Commonwealth Hosiery in Ellerbe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Arthur Lee “Jim” Sellers; children, Vickie Carol Sellers and Jimmy Bryant Sellers; and brother, Ronnie Price.

Surviving are her sons, Mark Sellers and Greg Sellers (Tina); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Edge and Pat McGrath.

A service to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe with the Rev. Stan Layton officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 116, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is assisting the Sellers family.