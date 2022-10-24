ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community parade, erosion improvements and more Frisco news updates

Registration for Frisco’s annual community parade is open and will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The parade honors veterans and celebrates community spirit. The theme for this year’s parade is “Heroes” Made to Shine!” The parade will go down Main Street, running from Toyota Stadium to North County Road. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the creator behind the Carrollton critters

Sanjana Gagrani is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas and the creator behind the Carrollton critters in Downtown Carrollton. The artist set out to complete the project almost two years ago and the installation was put into place in April of this year. Since then, the critters have been used for scavenger hunts, to celebrate holidays, and more.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's been a strong season for McKinney ISD's marching bands

The end of the road for marching season is quickly approaching, and for McKinney ISD, the season has been a strong one. “It’s been a successful season for the three bands,” said Dr. Jared Critchfield, director of fine arts with MISD. “Each of them have taken awards at different competitions that they’ve been at.”
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD receives citizen feedback on proposed 2023-24 attendance zone changes

According to Frisco ISD school officials, the district has received 140 calls, email and comments as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, concerning the proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year. According to an updated release by the district, "The FISD administration is thankful for the feedback they have...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Father-son duo to premier show at Allen Contemporary Theatre

From their front yard to the stage, a father-son duo brings a production like no other to the Allen Contemporary Theatre. From Friday night through Saturday evening, Oct. 28-29, the Allen Contemporary Theatre, located at 1210 E Main St, Suite 300, presents "Dr. Montague’s Carnival of the Bizarre" – a series of vignettes featuring an array of characters including Regenbogen, the disco vampire, Death and his mother, the wild man, the Marvelous Mrs. She Wolf and more.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business updates: State of the city and more

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive. Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission approves site plan for dance hall, Mavericks

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a brief meeting to discuss a single agenda item for a site plan application for a dance hall. The dance hall would be approximately 14,321 square feet within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape and called Mavericks. It would be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Grandscape Blvd. and Destination Drive in the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development.
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Update: Election under way and more updates

Collin College recently earned an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master collision accreditation for its Collision Technology program. The program fulfilled its Master collision accreditation – the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for ASE – by meeting strict industry standards in the areas of damage analysis/estimating/customer service; painting and refinishing; non-structural analysis and damage repair; structural analysis and damage repair; and mechanical and electrical components.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
LEWISVILLE, TX

