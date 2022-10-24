Read full article on original website
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Community parade, erosion improvements and more Frisco news updates
Registration for Frisco’s annual community parade is open and will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The parade honors veterans and celebrates community spirit. The theme for this year’s parade is “Heroes” Made to Shine!” The parade will go down Main Street, running from Toyota Stadium to North County Road. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Meet the creator behind the Carrollton critters
Sanjana Gagrani is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas and the creator behind the Carrollton critters in Downtown Carrollton. The artist set out to complete the project almost two years ago and the installation was put into place in April of this year. Since then, the critters have been used for scavenger hunts, to celebrate holidays, and more.
It's been a strong season for McKinney ISD's marching bands
The end of the road for marching season is quickly approaching, and for McKinney ISD, the season has been a strong one. “It’s been a successful season for the three bands,” said Dr. Jared Critchfield, director of fine arts with MISD. “Each of them have taken awards at different competitions that they’ve been at.”
Frisco ISD receives citizen feedback on proposed 2023-24 attendance zone changes
According to Frisco ISD school officials, the district has received 140 calls, email and comments as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, concerning the proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year. According to an updated release by the district, "The FISD administration is thankful for the feedback they have...
Old Town Lewisville and the women-owned businesses who make up the city's downtown district
October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city. Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events.
Father-son duo to premier show at Allen Contemporary Theatre
From their front yard to the stage, a father-son duo brings a production like no other to the Allen Contemporary Theatre. From Friday night through Saturday evening, Oct. 28-29, the Allen Contemporary Theatre, located at 1210 E Main St, Suite 300, presents "Dr. Montague’s Carnival of the Bizarre" – a series of vignettes featuring an array of characters including Regenbogen, the disco vampire, Death and his mother, the wild man, the Marvelous Mrs. She Wolf and more.
McKinney business updates: State of the city and more
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive. Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission approves site plan for dance hall, Mavericks
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a brief meeting to discuss a single agenda item for a site plan application for a dance hall. The dance hall would be approximately 14,321 square feet within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape and called Mavericks. It would be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Grandscape Blvd. and Destination Drive in the NFM-Grandscape Planned Development.
Coppell business briefs: business rent assistance, reconstruction update, ribbon cutting
The City of Coppell has a business rent and mortgage assistance grant program to help small businesses in the area that have endured financial distress due to COVID-19. All eligible businesses in Coppell, as defined by the Small Business Administration, can apply for the grant program to receive up to $10,000.
Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
City Issues Boil Water Notice for Commercial Industrial Zone in Carrollton; no residential customers affected
The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after Public Works – public water system (PWS) 0570034 – recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road this morning. Due to the low water pressure,...
Little Elm ISD holds regular board meeting to discuss growth of the district, parent and family engagement plan
The Little Elm Board of Trustees met for their monthly regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a fund transfer to continue growth in the district and the 2022-2023 Parent and Family Engagement Plan. The superintendent also mentioned the possibility of a four-day work week in the future.
McKinney News Update: Election under way and more updates
Collin College recently earned an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master collision accreditation for its Collision Technology program. The program fulfilled its Master collision accreditation – the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for ASE – by meeting strict industry standards in the areas of damage analysis/estimating/customer service; painting and refinishing; non-structural analysis and damage repair; structural analysis and damage repair; and mechanical and electrical components.
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
