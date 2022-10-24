ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Comments / 3

Related
The Richmond Observer

Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Woman arrested on several drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday in Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, was arrested at a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 74 in the Laurel Hill area, the sheriff’s office said. During the traffic stop, investigators found more […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club

A Bennettsville man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Ellison Club in McColl pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges on Thursday. Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 26, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in relation to the incident.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for persons of interest in lottery ticket fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for persons of interest for questioning in lottery ticket fraud, according to the Florence Police Department. Police released photos of people wanted for questioning regarding lottery ticket fraud at several locations between July 26 and Aug. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at […]
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy