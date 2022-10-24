Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Annual Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza event approaching
WABASH, IN- Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. is a free event and open to the public with a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at more than 15 small businesses, a costume contest, community vendors, family photo opportunities, haunted mini golf at the Wabash County Museum, local attractions and food vendors.
Your News Local
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was born on February 28, 1952, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Virgil and Bonnie (Wood) Stucker. Paula was a graduate of Manchester High School. She...
theechonews.com
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House
20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
Your News Local
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter, 85, passed from this life into life eternal on October 21, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana. Born September 28, 1937, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Rev. John and Amy Jackson Hunter, Marilyn grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming; Conner, Montana; Billings, Montana; Sturgis and Rapid City, South Dakota.
Your News Local
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:26 pm, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 22, 1982, in Wabash, to Glenn E. and Cindice Sue “Cindy” (Campbell) Barrus. Gabe was a 2000...
Your News Local
City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule announced
PERU, IN- The City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule is below. This is a tentative schedule and always weather permitting. If you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Peru Street and Sanitation Department: 765-472-2501.
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Your News Local
Avaya ShelbiLynn Thompson Fern
Avaya ShelbiLynn Thompson Fern, 2 years old, of Sweetser, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, to Robert Fern, Jr., and Adreannea Thompson. Avaya...
Your News Local
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Indiana. She was born on October 9, 1928, in Medley, West Virginia, to Roy Darrell and Wreatha Arlene (Buckbee) Michael. Gloria moved to Maryland to help care for her cousin in...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Your News Local
Ernest “Ray” Mooneyhan
Ernest “Ray” Mooneyhan, 84, of Marion, passed away at 9:42 am on Friday, October 21, 2022, in his home. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on March 9, 1938, to George Washington and Zanna Mae (Smith) Mooneyhan. He married Linda Sue Montgomery on June 19, 1958, and she survives.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
WISH-TV
Three people injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Peru were injured in a two car crash Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East. That’s just south of Pipe Creek on the southeast side of Miami County.
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Following the general election in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
