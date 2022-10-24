ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan

Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
4-star 2023 running back decommits from Michigan State

Mel Tucker is losing a high-profile recruit prior to Early Signing Period. According to On3 Sports, 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano has decommitted from Michigan State. Reescano confirmed the report via his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Reescano, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from New Caney (TX), has been committed to the...
Blake Corum not focusing on Heisman numbers, potential accolades this season

Blake Corum is having a tremendous season for the Michigan Wolverines. The star running back has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 attempts. Moreover, he has logged 124 yards or more on the ground over his last four games. Yet, Corum doesn’t sound concerned about any postseason awards that might come of it (Via On3 Sports).
Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
Blake Corum plays down bulletin board material ahead of Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown

Blake Corum wants the Paul Bunyan Trophy, that’s all. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it’s just win at any cost for him, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. Corum, when asked about “bulletin board material” ahead of Michigan’s matchup with Michigan State, said that he’s throwing that out the window and is “just ready to win.”
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
Star Michigan RB addresses apparent antisemitic retweet

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards wants to set the record straight surrounding his recent social media post. The Wolverines running back recently addressed an antisemitic tweet that the sophomore appeared to retweet in a post Thursday. According to Edwards, the retweet was “a glitch” and never meant to be on his platform.
ANN ARBOR, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Belleville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELLEVILLE, MI
City of the Week: 2022 Ypsilanti Photo Gallery

Ken at Auto Value Parts Store in Ypsilanti is a WCSX Workforce Rocker!!. Eastern was a college before it graduated to a university!. The bell tower of Pierce Hall on the campus of EMU. EMU ROCKS!!!. Nice statue... A beautiful Autumn day on the South Campus!. The Ypsilanti Water Tower...
YPSILANTI, MI
Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
MICHIGAN STATE

