Matthew Perry this week clarified he’s actually a "big fan" of Keanu Reeves after excerpts of his new book made some believe he didn’t like the actor. "River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out," Perry wrote in his forthcoming book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

1 DAY AGO