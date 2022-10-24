Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
'The Masked Singer' reveal: Beetle bugs out, Robo Girl short-circuits in latest episode
The Beetle and Robo Girl were unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of "The Masked Singer," which celebrated "Muppets Night." Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8, episode 5, of "The Masked Singer." The top-secret singing competition show included guest stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear, alongside...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
KTVU FOX 2
Matthew Perry clarifies he's a 'big fan' of Keanu Reeves after questioning in book why actor 'walks among us'
Matthew Perry this week clarified he’s actually a "big fan" of Keanu Reeves after excerpts of his new book made some believe he didn’t like the actor. "River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out," Perry wrote in his forthcoming book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of 'Great Balls of Fire,' dead at 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
KTVU FOX 2
Kanye West brand Yeezy dropped by TJ Maxx after rapper’s antisemitic comments
TJ Maxx is cutting ties with rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following his recent antisemitic remarks. The retail giant told FOX Business in an emailed statement on Wednesday that it does not tolerate "discrimination, harassment or hate of any kind." "We have instructed our buying teams...
