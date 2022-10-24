Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Will wheat germinate in 'bone dry' soil?
XtremeAg farmer Chad Henderson is running wide open to finish harvest and wheat seeding. Lee Lubbers worries about moisture levels across his South Dakota wheat ground.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans give back their gains at close | October 26, 2022
Corn ended the day down a penny while soybeans are up just a penny. Wheat did better at hanging on to some gain from the day. CBOT wheat closed up 7¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is nearly flat. Live cattle are up 28¢. Feeder cattle...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat settles lower on favorable U.S. rains
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand and favorable rains in dry U.S. growing areas, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3-1/2 cents lower at $9.34-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to settle at $9.52-1/4 a bushel. * Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains tempered supply concerns, traders said. * Exports of Black Sea wheat also weighed on prices, despite uncertainty over the future of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have started buying optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender that sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance
Black Sea grain exports pressure wheat despite corridor doubts. Rain relief in U.S., Argentine wheat belts also caps prices. (Updates with start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firmer in rebound
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended stronger on Tuesday as the market recovered partially from losses in the previous session, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended up 10 cents at $13.82 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $6.90 higher at $415.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.41 cent to 72.28 cents per lb. * Traders are assessing U.S. export prospects and strong demand from domestic crushers as Midwest farmers enter the final stretch of harvest. * Rains in the U.S. Midwest are expected to slow the harvest in some areas, analysts said. The showers are welcome as shippers struggle with low water levels on the Mississippi River, though the difficulties will continue, analysts said. * Shipping woes will cut U.S. soybean export volumes and shift more corn exports to early 2023, the chief executive of Archer-Daniels-Midland said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower. "There is improved weather outlook for U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 12-14 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the third...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 5-week low, soybeans stay firm
* Dollar slide encourages CBOT wheat to consolidate * Black Sea competition, U.S. rain curb prices * Corn flat, soybeans higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a slide to a five-week low a day earlier, while soybeans extended gains as losses for the dollar added to recent export optimism. Corn was flat. The dollar index slipped to a one-month low as investors saw scope for the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb its pace of interest rate hikes as the economy slows. The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas, lent some support but wheat remained anchored by improving supply sentiment and sluggish U.S. exports. The chief executive of global grains merchant ADM said on Tuesday he saw no major risks to the continuation of a wartime Black Sea corridor from Ukraine, joining other market players in looking beyond tensions in current talks to extend the arrangement. Rain relief for some recently planted U.S winter wheat and developing crops in Argentina had also tempered weather worries. "There is the improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be extended." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.09% at $8.34 a bushel by 1212 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 on Tuesday. CBOT soybeans added 0.75% to $14.02-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $6.86-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans have faced supply pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest. However, signs of improved demand from China and brisk domestic processing activity have lent support to U.S. soybeans, countering concerns about an economic downturn and competition from Brazilian supplies. Prices at 1212 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 834.00 -0.75 -0.09 770.75 8.21 CBOT corn 686.25 0.00 0.00 593.25 15.68 CBOT soy 1402.75 10.50 0.75 1339.25 4.74 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 333.75 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 47.68 Paris rape 642.00 5.00 0.78 754.00 -14.85 WTI crude oil 86.25 0.93 1.09 75.21 14.68 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.01 0.54 1.1368 -11.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat settles higher in turnaround from one-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Wednesday as the market bounced after falling to its lowest price in more than a month. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 5-3/4 cents at $8.40-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active contract jumped after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest price since Sept. 19. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 6-1/4 cents higher at $9.40-3/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1/4-cent to settle at $9.52 a bushel. * The Rosario grain exchange pegged Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest at 13.7 million tonnes, down from 15 million tonnes due to a protracted drought. * Weakness in the U.S. dollar helped support gains in futures, analysts said. A softer dollar makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers. * In Paris, Euronext wheat fell for a third day to touch a one-month low, weakened by a jump in the euro and competition from cheaper Russian supplies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms for second day on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans rises
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with slowing exports from the Black Sea region amid the Russian-Ukraine war raising concerns about world supplies. Soybeans rose on forecasts of dry weather in parts of Argentina. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm on Argentina crop downgrades, dollar slide
* Wheat extends rebound from Wednesday's 5-week low * Corn steady near 1-week top, soybeans rises to 2-week high * U.S. export sales, Black Sea corridor talks in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Thursday extended a bounce from a five-week low, supported by weakness in the dollar and reduced forecasts for Argentina's drought-hit crop. Lingering uncertainty over the future of a United Nations-backed Black Sea export corridor also underpinned grain markets. Chicago corn was firm to hold near a one-week high touched on Wednesday, while soybeans rose to a two-week top. The dollar index slipped to a new one-month low before steadying. Investors are debating whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its pace of interest rate increases, while bracing for an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank. A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas. Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes. That followed an estimate of 15.5 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local office in Argentina, which was 2 million tonnes below the USDA's official forecast. The reduced production outlook cooled hopes that rain in recent days may boost crop conditions. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders see a drier period just ahead," research firm Hightower said in a report. "Some weather traders see the drought stress continuing in the longer term." Argentina is a major wheat exporter and a poor crop could tighten international supply if the war in Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea trade. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the corridor arrangement for Ukrainian exports would be extended beyond mid-November. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.49-1/2 a bushel by 0929 GMT, moving further away from Wednesday's low of $8.24. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.4% to $13.99 a bushel and corn also rose 0.4%, to $6.87-1/2 a bushel. The dollar's weakness has added to improved export sentiment in soybeans after sign of a pick-up in overseas demand. Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data at 1230 GMT for further clues. Prices at 0929 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 849.50 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.22 CBOT corn 687.50 2.50 0.36 593.25 15.89 CBOT soy 1399.00 6.00 0.43 1339.25 4.46 Paris wheat 337.50 3.25 0.97 276.75 21.95 Paris maize 334.75 2.50 0.75 226.00 48.12 Paris rape 645.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 87.86 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 16.82 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.31 1.1368 -11.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged after rally fades
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended near unchanged on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session as weakness in the U.S. dollar fueled hopes for export sales, traders said. * The benchmark November soybean futures contract ended 1/4 cent lower at $13.81-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.90 lower at $408.70 a ton, giving back gains from Tuesday. CBOT December soyoil rose 1.14 cents to settle at 73.42 cents per lb. * Soybeans faded on a lack of fresh bullish news after advancing earlier in the session, an analyst said. * The dollar index hitting a five-week low helped support early gains in soy futures by making U.S. commodities look more attractive to importers, analysts said. * On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to report weekly grain and soybean export sales. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Supply concerns drive CME live cattle to new contract high
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher and reached a new contract high on Wednesday amid concerns about tightening U.S. supplies, brokers said. Strong recent gains have left the market technically overbought and due for a setback, brokers said. "We've had a nice rally...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's sugar, ethanol sector expected to grow next season as weather improves
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry is expected next season to continue its recovery from an historic drought, as better climate conditions in sugarcane producing areas and larger investments in the crop boost production. Agricultural consultancy Datagro said during the international sugar and ethanol conference...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures end down as U.S. export sales disappoint traders
Rain eases dryness in Argentine crop areas - forecaster. CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures slumped on poor export demand on Thursday, analysts said, while wheat futures also declined. Traders were disappointed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
