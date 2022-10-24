ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Powerball jackpot climbs to $625 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do if you won a million dollars? How about almost $625 million?

After there was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, Texas lottery officials say the jackpot has grown to $625 million, one of the biggest in Powerball history.

This jackpot, which is the eighth-largest Grand Prize in Powerball history, has a cash value of more than $299 million.

“Excitement continues to build for this growing Powerball jackpot prize,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a news release. “We are hopeful that this Powerball jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player. While I look forward to congratulating that winner, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

If there is no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot will grow to $680 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

