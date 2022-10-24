During a conversation with Joe Budden on Amazon Live’s AMP on Thursday (Oct. 27), Jadakiss expressed that The LOX is working closely with Diddy to get their publishing back. Kiss also discussed his desire to go independent after he satisfies his Def Jam contract. “I’ll probably do a partnership, somewhat independent, signed to myself,” the rapper said. “Put out music and put my artists out freely.” Jada then revealed that he plans to sell his portion immediately once the deal is done. “We just in the process of getting our catalog back from Puff, so I’m selling that immediately after the ink is...

