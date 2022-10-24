Read full article on original website
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
Fire reported at west Laredo recycling business
Just days after a fire burned in Nuevo Laredo at a recycling plant, the same is now happening across the border in Laredo. A fire was reported early Friday at a recycling business in the 5300 block of Santa Maria Avenue, according to Laredo police. Santa Maria is temporarily closed...
LISD and TAMIU motivate students to pursue teaching career
The Laredo Independent School District and TAMIU have joined forces to address the current teacher shortage in the state by hosting the Future Teachers of LISD Seminar. The seminar was an innovative way to increase interest and awareness amongst LISD seventh and eighth grade students to pursue a Career, Technical, Education (CTE) future teacher pathway and to increase the number of teacher candidates prepared to enter the profession as early as possible.
Laredo Eyemart Express honors first responders with discount
In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28, the Laredo Eyemart Express location is continuing to offer a discount for all local emergency medical service workers, firefighters, health care workers and police officers. A discount of 20% will be provided to first responders which can be used...
Laredo College science center invites public to walk Halloween haunted trail
Laredo's Paso del Indio riverside nature trail is getting a spooky makeover just in time for Halloween season. The Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center is inviting all Laredoans out to their 'haunted' trail for a evening hikes in celebration of spooky season. The hikes run from Thursday, October 27 until Saturday, October 29.
Grand opening set for Republic of the Rio Grande Museum exhibit
A new exhibit on the history of the Republic of the Rio Grande will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the permanent exhibit. The grand opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Republic of the...
Early voting kicks off in Laredo
Early voting kicked off Monday as Laredo had its first chance to get to the polls. A total of 3,515 votes were cast Monday. Nearly 88% were in person, while 443 were mailed in. There are 14 total sites to vote at, with locals able to cast their vote at...
Walk to End Alzheimer's receives county support, commissioners' donations
The local National Alzheimer’s Association representatives spoke this week for county leaders to discuss bringing more awareness to the threat of Alzheimer’s and support for those suffering. Similar to their meeting with the city the prior week, county commissioners also pledged their support toward the cause with personal...
TAMIU conference to feature former Secretary of Economy of Mexico
Former Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo Villarreal will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday, Oct. 28 as Texas A&M International University hosts a conference of Northern Mexican and Texas logistics clusters called the Alliance of Logistics and Supply Chain Conference. The conference brings together TAMIU and the...
Fire at Nuevo Laredo recycling plant under control 24 hours after it began
Residents of Laredo were able to see smoke coming from Nuevo Laredo on Tuesday afternoon as a major recycling factory caught fire and caused traffic congestion on the south side of the city. Although Nuevo Laredo firefighters responded immediately to the call and various volunteers also helped in the efforts,...
Laredo ranked best Texas city to celebrate Halloween in 2022
Texans still wondering what to do for Halloween might want to travel south to celebrate the end of the spooky season. Laredo was just ranked one of the best cities in the country to spend Halloween, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across...
Outlet Shoppes to host second Holiday Market by Sister Cities
The City of Laredo is bringing back the Holiday Market by Sister Cities for the second year as artisans from Mexico and other Latin American countries will gather at The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo from Nov. 18-20. The Holiday Market by Sister Cities features traditional clothing, decorations, food, jewelry and...
TAMIU Halloween Fest returns to life after two-year hiatus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To kick-off the frightfully fun Halloween festivities, TAMIU will be hosting their annual Halloween Fest on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center lawn. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
This Laredo Whataburger has highest rating in US
Fast food is a convenient staple for busy commuters on the go, but not all drive-thru lanes are equally adored by patrons. Financial website, Saving Spot, published a roundup highlighting the top-rated fast food chains in the U.S. as well as the bottom-rated restaurants across multiple food categories including pizza, burgers, chicken, Mexican cuisine and doughnuts. A portion of the report also lists each chain's top-rated and worst location across the U.S. and two Laredo spots were at the top of the fast food chain.
See all the Halloween events the City of Laredo has planned this week
Laredo families looking for Halloween fun are in luck this year, with the City of Laredo hosting a marathon of spooky events this week. Included in the lineup of events are haunted house, costume contests, spooky film screenings and even a Halloween hike featuring the bats at Chacon Bat Park.
Laredo's Korean BBQ restaurant announces imminent closure
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Korean BBQ, one of Laredo most beloved Asian restaurants, will soon be closing its doors, the business announced via Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The closure is due to increasing costs for supplies and food, as well as personal circumstances befalling...
Laredoans can get a discount on their Uber this Halloween weekend
Laredo's L&F Distributors is offering a special deal this Halloween weekend, with the organization hoping to prevent drunk driving incidents in the Gateway City. For a limited time, Laredoans aged 21 and over can get a $10 voucher for Uber that can be used this Halloween weekend. Uber users can...
Laredo food truck to offer spooky burger for Halloween
Yes, we've covered haunted houses, trick-or-treat events, and costume contests in advance of Halloween, but this burger for spooky season was even a shock to us. Nomada Food Truck is offering a special Halloween burger this weekend that's certainly shocking. Unlike their regular burger, this special burger is topped with...
Rain in the forecast for Laredo on Halloween
The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next few days in the Southern U.S., and Laredo could see part of that rainfall including on Halloween. Severe thunderstorms are being predicted due to a system that has begun to emerge from the south-central Rockies. The...
TAMIU celebrates start of Diwali Festival
Texas A&M International University celebrated the Diwali Festival on Monday, Oct. 24 holding an event for students in the Student Center Courtyard. Diwali is a Hindu religious festival also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across five days featuring cleaning, decorating, praying, feasts, fireworks, gift giving and visiting with loved ones. Diwali is a word derived from Sanskrit which means “row of lamps.” The light signifies the victory of light over darkness, good or evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
