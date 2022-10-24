Read full article on original website
Ye back on Twitter after Musk takeover
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter just two weeks after he was banned and a day after Elon Musk took over the social media company. Twitter suspended the rapper’s account earlier this month for violating the platform’s policies after his anti-semitic tweet that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The LOX Are “In The Process” Of Getting Publishing Back From Diddy
During a conversation with Joe Budden on Amazon Live’s AMP on Thursday (Oct. 27), Jadakiss expressed that The LOX is working closely with Diddy to get their publishing back. Kiss also discussed his desire to go independent after he satisfies his Def Jam contract. “I’ll probably do a partnership, somewhat independent, signed to myself,” the rapper said. “Put out music and put my artists out freely.” Jada then revealed that he plans to sell his portion immediately once the deal is done. “We just in the process of getting our catalog back from Puff, so I’m selling that immediately after the ink is...
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
APX Group, Black Deer Entertainment Ink JVA With $400 Million Fund (EXCLUSIVE)
APX Group, the New York-based U.S./European media and entertainment fund, has inked a deal with Black Deer Entertainment to set up a joint venture and fund worth €400 million ($398 million). Black Deer Entertainment is the London/Dubai-based producton and financing company previously known as AMG.Media Group (“Gravity,” “Edge of Tomorrow”). It is headed by Poya Shohani and Christopher Hurley. Shohani founded AMG.Media and was group CEO while Hurley is an entrepreneur and producer. The joint venture will administrate the €400 million (each company has provided half, APX Group via its European network facilities and crypto currency and Black Deer via its VFX units)...
The Comedy Store is rumored to be haunted. So we went ghost hunting with the pros
Join resident 'Ghost Adventures' aficionado Lorraine Ali for an investigation of the famed venue's spectral vibes with 'magnet for energies' Zak Bagans.
WSLS
'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate activists
THE HAGUE – Climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” with glue and liquid on Thursday but one of the world's most iconic paintings was not damaged in the latest of such publicity-seeking stunts. A video posted on Twitter showed one man pouring...
BBC America’s Health After Losing ‘Doctor Who’? Here’s a Check-Up
BBC America paid its final respects to “Killing Eve” in April; now, “Doctor Who” is (time-) traveling away to Disney+. Guess what BBC America’s top two shows were? The extremely long-running British series will now stream on Disney+ outside of the UK and Ireland. While we’re about a year out from that deal’s debut, the “intention” is for “Doctor Who” on Disney+ to stream the same day episodes air on Britain’s BBC One, a person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire. BBC America, a joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios, never had that deal, with “Doctor Who” episodes...
