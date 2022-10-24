ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Irvine man charged with killing dog

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case

LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s department honors nearly two dozen personnel and a private citizen for acts of heroism

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – About two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel and a private citizen were honored Thursday for acts of heroism. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn were among those on hand for the Thursday afternoon ceremony at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with making bomb threat against Metrolink

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA sentenced for fireworks explosion case

LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles man was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested after allegedly robbing mail carrier

BURBANK, Calif. – A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested for attacking neighbor’s home with pickaxe

PASADENA, Calif. – A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime

LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD launches criminal investigation into secretly recorded meeting

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into a leaked audio recording to determine if it was recorded illegally. ‘The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of eavesdropping,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: I’m With Each and Every One of You

Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy