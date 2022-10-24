Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
2urbangirls.com
Fired pregnant worker reaches conditional settlement in discrimination lawsuit
LOS ANGELES – A woman has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against a Santa Monica hospital in which she maintained she was wrongfully fired in 2019 from her position in the cancer division for getting pregnant and falsely accused of abandoning her job while on leave. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Irvine man charged with killing dog
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department honors nearly two dozen personnel and a private citizen for acts of heroism
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – About two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel and a private citizen were honored Thursday for acts of heroism. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn were among those on hand for the Thursday afternoon ceremony at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of Ex-LA Councilman Jose Huizar
LOS ANGELES – Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen...
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with making bomb threat against Metrolink
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
2urbangirls.com
South LA sentenced for fireworks explosion case
LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles man was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area.
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested after allegedly robbing mail carrier
BURBANK, Calif. – A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
2urbangirls.com
Woman arrested for attacking neighbor’s home with pickaxe
PASADENA, Calif. – A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video...
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime
LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
2urbangirls.com
Gascon recall backers seek expedited hearing over signature count shortfall
LOS ANGELES – Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon want an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD launches criminal investigation into secretly recorded meeting
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into a leaked audio recording to determine if it was recorded illegally. ‘The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of eavesdropping,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: I’m With Each and Every One of You
Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
