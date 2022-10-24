Read full article on original website
Myroslav Lukach
3d ago
We need to change laws and make punishments worth of crimes Ina way so that the next moron think five times before he or she commits a crime.
KOMO News
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
Police continue search for 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police are asking for surveillance video that could help detectives find a 21-year-old Spanaway woman last seen on Oct. 17. Rio Boyd was thought to be walking to a friend's house around 6 p.m. that night, according to her family. Her house key and ID were left behind.
q13fox.com
4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion
Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
q13fox.com
12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust
RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
kptv.com
13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
queenannenews.com
Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos
Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton
A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue. According to police, a...
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. According to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma
The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
Flipped plane crashes south of Tacoma, pilot uninjured
A small plane crashed around 1:00 p.m. near Tacoma Wednesday. According to photos from the scene taken by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the plane flipped upside down, and was sitting on its wings with the fuselage up. The plane crashed about seven miles southeast of downtown in an...
nbcrightnow.com
Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Refers Manslaughter, Animal Cruelty Charges Against Suspects in Aron Christensen’s Death
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against a 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old from Rochester who are accused of killing Aron Christensen and his dog on a trail near Walupt Lake the night of Aug. 19. The decision on whether or not...
q13fox.com
'I thought I was going to die': Man says he was robbed at gunpoint after offering help; suspects sought
EAST RENTON, Wash. - A man living in East Renton Highlands said two men wearing orange construction vests robbed him at gunpoint at his home and then left him wrapped in zip-ties. The victim said he only wanted to be identified by his first name because he is afraid the...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Man On Shooting Spree Creates Tragedies, Claims Life Of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.
Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings. shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District. A relative of Lefall called 911 to report that the suspect appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.”
ilovekent.net
Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking
Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
