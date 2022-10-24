ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Myroslav Lukach
3d ago

We need to change laws and make punishments worth of crimes Ina way so that the next moron think five times before he or she commits a crime.

KING 5

Police continue search for 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police are asking for surveillance video that could help detectives find a 21-year-old Spanaway woman last seen on Oct. 17. Rio Boyd was thought to be walking to a friend's house around 6 p.m. that night, according to her family. Her house key and ID were left behind.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
RENTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust

RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
RENTON, WA
kptv.com

13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos

Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma

The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Flipped plane crashes south of Tacoma, pilot uninjured

A small plane crashed around 1:00 p.m. near Tacoma Wednesday. According to photos from the scene taken by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the plane flipped upside down, and was sitting on its wings with the fuselage up. The plane crashed about seven miles southeast of downtown in an...
TACOMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Man On Shooting Spree Creates Tragedies, Claims Life Of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings. shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District. A relative of Lefall called 911 to report that the suspect appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.”
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking

Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
SEATTLE, WA
