Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Buying an iPad on Black Friday? Here are the hidden costs you can expect
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a tablet, you have two options. You can buy a cheap tablet, or you can buy an iPad. This year, with the iPad 10.9 (2022), the best iPads slip further away from the affordable end, and that’s before you add extras like accessories, more storage, and a warranty.
TechRadar
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
TechRadar
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
TechRadar
DJI’s cheaper Mavic drone is nearly here – and I might regret buying the Mini 3 Pro
Just when you thought your wallet was safe from a dangerously tempting new tech purchase, DJI casually drops a new teaser (opens in new tab) for what appears to be its next drone – and the rumors suggest its 'Explore Vivid' event will see the arrival of a cheaper version of its flagship DJI Mavic 3.
TechRadar
Galaxy S22 update lets you take better pictures of, well, the galaxy
Samsung is taking night photography to the next level by updating the Galaxy S22’s camera with a new Astrophoto feature plus the ability to fuse shots into one. Other smartphones have a “night mode” of sorts that allows the device to take better pictures in low-light environments. But there’s never really been a concerted push toward astrophotography.
TechRadar
Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops
Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
TechRadar
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
Apple promotes Fitness Plus without Watch, ‘all you need is iPhone’
Early this week, Apple released iOS 16.1. One of the features available with this updated operating system is the ability to use Apple Fitness Plus without an Apple Watch. The fitness service launched by the Cupertino company a couple of years ago was first built for the Watch, and Apple is now revamping its strategy to reach more users.
TechRadar
Onyx Boox Tab Ultra brings iPad features to E Ink
We’ve been fans of Boox ereader and tablet devices from Onyx for a while now, especially the Boox Nova Air C, one of our picks for best ereader. The Air C has a color LCD layer on top of the black and white E Ink, but now, the company is pushing its E Ink even closer to full-featured tablet territory by adding features we normally expect on a tablet such as the iPad 10.9.
TechRadar
10 top resources for free website templates
No matter what stage your business is at, it’s safe to say that saving money where it’s possible is paramount because every penny counts. If you want to create an online presence to grow your company, finding free website templates can be a huge help. Templates can be expensive, but luckily there are plenty of great resources available where you can find high-quality ones for your website at no cost.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro might be the first iPhone with no physical buttons
Apple could be removing the iPhone’s last remaining buttons if analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are barely a month old, predictions for the next-generation devices (the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro) are already starting to emerge. The latest rumor comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said in a tweet (opens in new tab) that the “two high-end iPhone 15” models (most likely the iPhone 15 Pro and larger iPhone 15 Pro Max based on Apple’s current naming conventions) may use a solid-state button design based on information from Apple’s suppliers.
TechRadar
The best Apple Watch Ultra deals in October 2022
There aren't many Apple Watch Ultra deals around right now - and finding stock can even be a little trickier than you may have expected. The high-end Apple Watch may be expensive but it's in demand as it offers a superior experience compared to any other wearable by the manufacturer.
TechRadar
Motorola Razr 2022 review
The Motorola Razr 2022 shows that the company recognizes the challenges its predecessors have faced and addresses them all to make a truly worthwhile addition to the series; even if it's not quite as competitive as its main rival. Pros. +. Good battery life & rapid charging. +. Rich user...
TechRadar
Microsoft: don't reset your Server Manager disk, you could lose all your data
Microsoft has acknowledged an issue with its Server Manager management console, causing IT admins to inadvertently wipe the wrong virtual disks, potentially erasing important data from company servers. Describing the issue in a support document (opens in new tab), the company said: “when you use the Community Virtual driver, there...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 3060 series gets a facelift from Colorful in new launch
Nvidia has had a tumultuous few months, launching and unlaunching graphics cards in a very short space of time. We’ve been shocked by the steep price of the RTX 4090 graphics cards and the mad dash that followed the launch, and a little baffled by the dramatic unlaunch of the RTX 4080 12GB.
TechRadar
Best video editing software for beginners in 2022
Boost your content creation skills with the best video editing software for beginners. The best video editing software for beginners lets anyone cut clips, add transitions and titles, and even use Hollywood-style special effects in videos. When it comes to the best video editing software, top tools like Adobe Premiere...
TechRadar
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer review
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer is an excellent and comprehensive network security management tool, but it won't hold your hand when configuring your firewall. It also comes bundled with pre-made compliance reports and automatically learns up-to-date threats and attack methods, something only some firewall management tools can say for themselves.
Comments / 0