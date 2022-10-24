Read full article on original website
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2 Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash on Highway 14 [Los Angeles, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Crash on Highway 14 near Via Princessa Left 2 People Hospitalized. LOS ANGELES, CA (October 25, 2022) – Sunday night, a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 14 left two people injured. The incident happened on October 16th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., involving only one vehicle. Initial reports stated that the vehicle while traveling along Highway 14, crashed into a pole. The impact of the collision left two of the vehicle’s three occupants with minor injuries. Emergency crews arrived shortly after and transported the two injured parties to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, the exact cause of the crash has not been determined and further investigations are still underway. California Highway Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the solo-vehicle crash on Highway 14 to contact police as soon as possible.
Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
Palmdale Kohl’s stabbing – 2 stabbed to death at department store near Los Angeles as cops swarm shop and shutdown area
TWO people have died after they were stabbed outside a department store near Los Angeles, cops say. The victims were stabbed to death in broad daylight just before noon on Thursday at a Kohl’s store in Palmdale, California. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was...
One arrested in Silver Lake burglary attempt, two suspects on the loose
SILVER LAKE, Calif. – A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday and two of his alleged accomplices are on the loose after they attempted to rob a home in Silver Lake. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive near the Silver Lake Reservoir after residents noticed three masked men attempting to break into the home on the residence’s surveillance system.
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
3 killed in wrong-way crash on southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana overnight, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning, authorities said.
SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision
One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
At least 2 detained in connection to string of arson fires in North Hollywood area
Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe it was part of a series of at least 10 other small fires that were set off in the area within the span of an hour.
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder
Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
