Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Audi S1 Hoonitron Revealed As The World's First EV Gymkhana Car

The Audi Quattro S1 E2 is one of the all-time best race cars to have graced a rally stage in the 1980s. In typical '80s fashion, it looked like an angry toaster with a spoiler and four-wheel drive. According to Jalopnik, the Audi's four-wheel drive system was a total game changer when racing against other cars up the side of Colorado's Pikes Peak during the "Race to the Clouds" in 1984.
The 10 Best 4WD Cars Ever Made, Ranked

In today's market, cars that send power to all four wheels are available in almost every segment. However, most modern cars are AWD (all-wheel-drive), meaning they send varying amounts of power to each axle. True 4WD (four-wheel-drive) cars send equal amounts of power to each axle, and they're usually the most capable layout when it comes to conquering the roughest terrain. As such, most 4WD systems are found on SUVs, but not all of them.
Mini Cooper SE Vs Chevrolet Bolt EV: Which Is The Better Budget Electric Car?

Electric vehicles have been picking up steam in recent years, with electric pickup trucks taking over construction sites and even high-end electric motorcycles making headlines. Hatchbacks are a staple for budget-conscious car buyers, often striking a good compromise between price, features, and the fun factor. With electric vehicles growing in popularity, budget hatchbacks were bound to start popping up. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Mini Cooper SE are both early entries into this new class of small, affordable electric vehicles, coming in at around the $30,000 to $35,000 mark.
These Ford Pickup Lights Hide A Feature Every Truck Should Have

The Ford F-150 has been America's best-selling vehicle for decades. As CNBC reports, recent models are continuing that sales trends. The iconic F-150 has stepped a ways out of its initial intended audience over the years, becoming just as common in mall and school parking lots as construction sites, but that doesn't mean Ford has forgotten its working class roots.
2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Promises 37 Mile Electric Range

Ford has introduced the latest version of its Escape SUV, one that, the automaker promises, sports a "thorough makeover" with a variety of options to meet different needs. Among other things, consumers can get the 2023 Ford Escape in hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) varieties, though there's also an EcoBoost option for buyers who prefer it. Of particular note is the introduction of the Escape ST-Line series, which Ford describes as a sporty option with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine options packing 180 horsepower and 250 horsepower, respectively.
The Nissan Skyline GT-R That's Worth Over 5 Times Its Original Cost Now

If you spent any amount of time playing racing games like Gran Turismo in the late 1990s and early 2000s, chances are you became fixated on the Nissan Skyline GT-R. Due to the fact it was never sold in the United States, it acquired an aura of mystery. Add in several appearances in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and you have a sportscar legend. While it was a relatively simple process (provided you had enough money) to buy other Japanese sportscar legends like the Mark IV Toyota Supra and Honda/Acura NSX, the Skylines were a little more complicated. To import a car into the United States without running afoul of the law, a car has to be at least 25 years old, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).
Variety

APX Group, Black Deer Entertainment Ink JVA With $400 Million Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

 APX Group, the New York-based U.S./European media and entertainment fund, has inked a deal with Black Deer Entertainment to set up a joint venture and fund worth €400 million ($398 million). Black Deer Entertainment is the London/Dubai-based producton and financing company previously known as AMG.Media Group (“Gravity,” “Edge of Tomorrow”). It is headed by Poya Shohani and Christopher Hurley. Shohani founded AMG.Media and was group CEO while Hurley is an entrepreneur and producer. The joint venture will administrate the €400 million (each company has provided half, APX Group via its European network facilities and crypto currency and Black Deer via its VFX units)...
Elon Musk Promises Smaller, Cheaper Tesla, But We've Been Burned Before

Tesla is reportedly working on a cheaper electric vehicle that could give millions of people easier access to the zero-emission transportation method. However, like many ideas CEO Elon Musk promotes, and a lot of the things Tesla is currently working on, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. Musk's idea of a $25,000 Tesla was first unveiled in 2020 at the company's annual "Battery Day" event.
