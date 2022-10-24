Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores
MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets will add a new retail brand next week following the expansion of an existing brand. Fashion retailer Forever 21 Outlet is scheduled to open Nov. 4 in Suite 937, the former location of Adidas. That brand has already relocated to Suite 310, directly across from its former location, and has nearly doubled its footprint, according to a release from the outlet mall.
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout Lines
Monroe, Ohio, is a suburb of Cincinnati. You can skip checkout lines if you live here and shop at Kroger. The supermarket chain has implemented new tech-advanced shopping carts.
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
dayton.com
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
dayton.com
New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton
A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
momcollective.com
Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield is Open!
Thank you so much to the staff at Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio for hosting part of our team and their families during their Grand Re-Opening Event!. Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio recently had its Grand Re-Opening, and they invited some of the moms on the team and their families to celebrate. Read on below for their reviews on the experience AND for the fun photos they got of their little ones in the place “where a kid can be a kid!”
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
The Edgewood home that captivated imaginations and international attention is on the market. We still don’t know who owns it. The post Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
wvxu.org
MSD's impervious surface fee is still in the works, but not everyone is sold on the idea
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District could charge those who own large parking lots, garages and other impervious surfaces for runoff those structures cause, but it's not a done deal yet. Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday heard an update about MSD's research into an impervious surface fee. The sewer district is in the...
