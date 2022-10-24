Read full article on original website
Jennifer Breslin Fulmerhouser
3d ago
One in million kinda guys! He is going to be greatly missed for his humor and sarcasm! We have the watch! You watch our 6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan man, 19, charged with murder of Lyft driver in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a Lyft driver in Oakland County. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned in 50th District Court on Tuesday on open murder charges. He is accused in the shooting death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe on Oct. 21. He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.
2 dead in car crash, shooting in Eaton Rapids Wednesday
Two people are dead after an incident involving two cars and a shooting Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids.
Fox17
Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m. We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of...
iheart.com
Three injured, one killed in crash near Hastings
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police says a 17-year-old was killed and three others injured in a single-car crash on Maple Grove Road in Barry County. Authorities were called to a scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday to Baltimore Township, southeast of Hastings, where investigators believe the car was heading westbound on Maple Grove when the driver lost control and rolled into a cornfield.
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
Ingham County sheriff: Youth sports referee used role to prey on boys
A Lansing-area man was arrested Tuesday for the sexual abuse of a teen, with authorities saying he used his role as a well-known and trusted youth sports referee to prey on young athletes.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
candgnews.com
Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
Men convicted for aiding in Whitmer kidnap plot, county trail sees art: Jackson headlines Oct. 22-27
JACKSON, MI – After three weeks on trial, three Jackson County men were convicted this week for aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A trio of Jackson County men face several decades...
49-Year-Old Jamie Brockwell Killed In A Motorcycle Crash On I-94 (Jackson County, MI)
Officials responded to a motorcycle crash on Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Jamie Brockwell.
WWMTCw
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
