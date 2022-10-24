ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 5

Jennifer Breslin Fulmerhouser
3d ago

One in million kinda guys! He is going to be greatly missed for his humor and sarcasm! We have the watch! You watch our 6

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man, 19, charged with murder of Lyft driver in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a Lyft driver in Oakland County. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned in 50th District Court on Tuesday on open murder charges. He is accused in the shooting death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe on Oct. 21. He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.
PONTIAC, MI
Fox17

Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m. We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Three injured, one killed in crash near Hastings

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police says a 17-year-old was killed and three others injured in a single-car crash on Maple Grove Road in Barry County. Authorities were called to a scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday to Baltimore Township, southeast of Hastings, where investigators believe the car was heading westbound on Maple Grove when the driver lost control and rolled into a cornfield.
HASTINGS, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy