Lone Star Halloween costume kits poke fun at Texans, Austinites. Social media abuzz
Halloween is right around the corner, and a set of faux Halloween costumes pokes fun at Texans and the state's happening capital. Earlier this week, the Do 512, a site dedicated to highlighting events and things to do in the Austin area, posted a series of faux Halloween costume packs poking a bit of fun at area Austinites. In a set of photos, products are shown resembling the classic Spirit Halloween costume packages with the accessories listed, detailing specific Austinite starter kits of sorts.
Laredo ranked best Texas city to celebrate Halloween in 2022
Texans still wondering what to do for Halloween might want to travel south to celebrate the end of the spooky season. Laredo was just ranked one of the best cities in the country to spend Halloween, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across...
TX State Fair by the numbers: +500K corny dogs downed, Guinness record broken and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The State Fair of Texas is considered the "king" of fairs across the Lone Star State and serves as a nonprofit to help raise funds locally and statewide. Following the conclusion of this year's event, the fair recently released statistical data showcasing total figures related to attendance, livestock events and robust corn dog sales, to name a few.
Four events to celebrate the Day of the Dead in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Day of the Dead — or Día de Muertos — is celebrated the first two days of November. The holiday is traditionally commemorated by making an "ofrenda" (or offering), which the Connecticut Science Center notes is usually comprised of religious images and objects and can be made in homes, cemeteries, churches or museums. Those taking part in the holiday also mark the day by visiting the graves of loved ones or learning about the holiday’s significance.
Woog's World: When political tempers rise in Westport
For over two years, a Westport family has had a “Black Lives Matter” sign on their front lawn. It sits on a well-traveled road. Once, it was stolen. They replaced it. Last week, someone came onto their property, and placed a sticker on the sign. It read: “(Expletive) Biden. And (expletive) you for voting for him.”
Will post-Sandy repairs be enough for the next big storm?
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck the northeast U.S. in 2012, an unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Thousands of homes were raised on pilings. Concrete and steel walls meant to help hold back the sea were hidden beneath...
CT state House 148th District race: Republican Wilm Donath vs. Democrat Daniel Fox
In the race for the state House 148th District, which includes part of Stamford, Republican Wilm Donath is challenging incumbent Democrat Daniel Fox. Previous political/civic experience: Did not respond. Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:. Did not respond. Inflation and cost of...
These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map
Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
Why Connecticut needs a change
Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
New poll: CT Gov. Lamont with a double-digit lead over Republican Stefanowski
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the second time in as many days, a major state poll indicates that Gov. Ned Lamont maintains a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, with two weeks to Election Day. The new News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Poll...
How loss of UConn women's basketball freshman Ice Brady will impact Huskies this season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Now, it’s freshman Ice Brady’s patella injury three weeks out from the team’s season opener. UConn announced Wednesday that Brady suffered a season-ending dislocated patella injury during the team’s practice on Oct. 21. She received surgery at UConn Health on Tuesday, before beginning rehab the next day.
