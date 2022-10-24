Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah philanthropists discuss resources for teens experiencing homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has several resources for those experiencing homelessness. Between donations and the creating of foundations, philanthropists have prioritized homelessness resources for teens. Teen centers are popping up throughout the state and those involved, from construction builders to school officials, are ready to discuss the accessibility.
kslnewsradio.com
Bates sworn in as SLCSD interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY –Dr. Martin W. Bates was sworn in Wednesday evening as the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District. “We are thrilled to have his leadership over the next few months while the Board of Education works to identify and hire a new superintendent,” a district statement read in a Facebook posting.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah philanthropist to homeless teens: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teens are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 Utah teens that don’t have a place to call home.
kslnewsradio.com
Benefits of getting ballots in early
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — County Clerks are reminding voters there are many reasons to get their ballot in early. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch said it helps them get more work upfront which means more results come election day. Receiving ballots early also gives county clerks more time to...
kslnewsradio.com
The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says
SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
kslnewsradio.com
New police officers graduate from SLCPD Police Academy
SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 24 new police officers were added to the Salt Lake City Department on Thursday, following their graduation from the Salt Lake City Police Department Police Academy. “Almost seven months ago, these 24 individuals entered their first day of the police academy with...
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House fire evacuees share their stories
SALT LAKE CITY — As many as 200 people from nearby apartments became evacuees due to a huge fire that started burning at a construction site in Sugar House late Tuesday night. The fire began burning in an unfinished apartment building at 2220 South, just west of Highland Drive.
kslnewsradio.com
St. Louis shooter had an AR-15-style rifle, 600 rounds of ammo and a note
(CNN) — The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school left a note saying his struggles led to “the perfect storm for a mass shooter,” St. Louis police said. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High...
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff near Copperview Elementary School over, suspect dead
MIDVALE, Utah — Police have told KSL that the standoff in Midvale has ended. Police said the suspect involved in the standoff case is dead. Copperview Elementary School was put on a remote learning schedule due to the standoff. Canyons School District announced Friday morning that there would be...
kslnewsradio.com
New Elk Management Plan being proposed by DWR
SALT LAKE CITY — There could be some changes coming to elk hunting in the state. A new 10-year Utah Elk Management plan is being proposed by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Elk Management Plan for Utah. According to the DWR, the current elk management plan was updated...
kslnewsradio.com
Lawyers attempt to keep suspect’s statements private, judge overrules
PROVO, Utah — A man who is accused of hitting and killing two 3-year-old boys with his vehicle earlier this year in Eagle Mountain suffered a setback in court Tuesday. Lawyers for Kent Cody Barlow argued Tuesday in court to have his statements made to police made private. While...
kslnewsradio.com
Experts suggest increasing savings to prepare for retirement
SALT LAKE CITY – As many Americans are dealing with record-high inflation, they find it harder to prepare for retirement by bulking up their savings. Which makes it harder for them to take experts’ advice when it comes to putting enough away for retirement. Experts say the typical...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze
SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
kslnewsradio.com
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House apartment building evacuated as nearby construction site burns
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight after a four-alarm fire in Sugar House. The blaze broke out at a construction site near 1040 East and 2200 South in Sugar House. The fire began Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Residents who were evacuated were offered shelter...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
kslnewsradio.com
Roads closed, some apts. off-limits, demolition set after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City fire officials are letting some residents back into their buildings following the Sugar House fire that started early Wednesday morning. Some units will not be accessible until crews finish working on the scene of the destroyed construction site. The Salt Lake City...
Comments / 0