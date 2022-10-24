ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah philanthropists discuss resources for teens experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has several resources for those experiencing homelessness. Between donations and the creating of foundations, philanthropists have prioritized homelessness resources for teens. Teen centers are popping up throughout the state and those involved, from construction builders to school officials, are ready to discuss the accessibility.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bates sworn in as SLCSD interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY –Dr. Martin W. Bates was sworn in Wednesday evening as the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District. “We are thrilled to have his leadership over the next few months while the Board of Education works to identify and hire a new superintendent,” a district statement read in a Facebook posting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah philanthropist to homeless teens: “we’ll help you”

SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teens are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 Utah teens that don’t have a place to call home.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Benefits of getting ballots in early

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — County Clerks are reminding voters there are many reasons to get their ballot in early. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch said it helps them get more work upfront which means more results come election day. Receiving ballots early also gives county clerks more time to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says

SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New police officers graduate from SLCPD Police Academy

SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 24 new police officers were added to the Salt Lake City Department on Thursday, following their graduation from the Salt Lake City Police Department Police Academy. “Almost seven months ago, these 24 individuals entered their first day of the police academy with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sugar House fire evacuees share their stories

SALT LAKE CITY — As many as 200 people from nearby apartments became evacuees due to a huge fire that started burning at a construction site in Sugar House late Tuesday night. The fire began burning in an unfinished apartment building at 2220 South, just west of Highland Drive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Standoff near Copperview Elementary School over, suspect dead

MIDVALE, Utah — Police have told KSL that the standoff in Midvale has ended. Police said the suspect involved in the standoff case is dead. Copperview Elementary School was put on a remote learning schedule due to the standoff. Canyons School District announced Friday morning that there would be...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New Elk Management Plan being proposed by DWR

SALT LAKE CITY — There could be some changes coming to elk hunting in the state. A new 10-year Utah Elk Management plan is being proposed by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Elk Management Plan for Utah. According to the DWR, the current elk management plan was updated...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Experts suggest increasing savings to prepare for retirement

SALT LAKE CITY – As many Americans are dealing with record-high inflation, they find it harder to prepare for retirement by bulking up their savings. Which makes it harder for them to take experts’ advice when it comes to putting enough away for retirement. Experts say the typical...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire captain shares advice on escaping an apartment blaze

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-alarm fire burned an apartment building under construction early Wednesday morning and forced the evacuation of 200 people. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tips from a professional. Unified Fire Capt. Eric Holmes of the Unified Fire Authority...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
SMITHFIELD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy